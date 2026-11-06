👔 Charleston, WV Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Charleston’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for folks who like building teams and improving operations. Here are a few standout management roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , based in Charleston, WV

, based in Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that supports state, district, and school partners using Pearson’s assessment solutions. This role owns customer satisfaction, program performance, and team leadership, and works closely with product, tech, and operations to keep big education programs running smoothly.

Employer: Solenis

Solenis Location: Charleston, WV (likely hybrid per posting)

(likely hybrid per posting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,690–$181,412 + discretionary bonus

Executive-level role driving Lean, digital transformation, and MES across the Pools Business. You’ll report to the VP of Supply Chain Operations, lead a portfolio of improvement projects, and use data, AI, and advanced analytics to boost safety, quality, and productivity across manufacturing sites.

Note: This job also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed only once here.

Employer: AWP Safety

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000, depending on experience

Hands-on leadership role supervising 30+ field crews in traffic control. You’ll spend about 80% of your time in the field, focus on safety, training, and customer service, and get a company vehicle with fuel card, solid benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.