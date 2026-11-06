🐱 Playful Black Kittens Ready for Adoption in Charleston, WV

Looking for a tiny house panther to love? These adoptable black kittens in Charleston, WV are waiting at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association for a cozy home and a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Bisclavret is a sleek black baby boy with that classic “mini panther” look. As a young kitten, he’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Bisclavret and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Alcide Herveaux is a fluffy black baby girl with a medium-length coat that will be so fun to brush and pamper. She’s a young kitten, ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Alcide Herveaux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Fenrir is another handsome black baby boy, a tiny kitten with a sleek short coat. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Fenrir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Charleston, WV and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet black babies. Call Kanawha Charleston Humane Association at (304) 342-1576 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.