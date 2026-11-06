🐶 Playful Planet-Themed Pups Ready for Adoption in Charleston, WV

A whole little solar system of puppies has landed at Kanawha Charleston Humane Association in Charleston, WV. These small mixed-breed babies are looking for loving homes where they can grow up safe, happy, and adored.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Venus is a tiny brown/chocolate pup who’s just starting life and needs a family to guide him. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Nova is the baby girl of the group, a small brown/chocolate sweetheart ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Mars is a brown/chocolate baby boy who will thrive with structure, playtime, and gentle training.

👉 Meet Mars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Saturn is another small brown/chocolate pup from this space-themed litter, ready to start life with a caring family.

👉 Meet Saturn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Pluto is a tiny brown/chocolate baby boy who will need all the basics—house training, socialization, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association

Phone: (304) 342-1576

Jupiter is another brown/chocolate baby boy, just the right age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Jupiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Charleston, WV and ready for puppy energy, please reach out to Kanawha Charleston Humane Association at (304) 342-1576 or click the links above to apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.