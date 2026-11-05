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West Virginia
Forestry urges best practices to protect soil, water
7 days ago
The WV Division of Forestry is promoting Best Management Practices for logging to help protect West Virginia's soil and water resources by controlling erosion and sediment from logging work. Learn more: https://t.co/mimiBWHqWA
This content is adapted from materials provided by wvgov
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