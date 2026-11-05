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West Virginia

Forestry urges best practices to protect soil, water

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOKRg_1GoNCYwr00

The WV Division of Forestry is promoting Best Management Practices for logging to help protect West Virginia's soil and water resources by controlling erosion and sediment from logging work. Learn more: https://t.co/mimiBWHqWA

This content is adapted from materials provided by wvgov

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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