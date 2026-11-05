📋 Charleston, WV Admin Jobs: Multiple Hospital & Clinic Roles

Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, which means steady admin work and room to move up. Here are several solid administrative & clerical roles hiring now in and around Charleston, WV.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health (North Gateway Animal Hospital)

Alliance Animal Health (North Gateway Animal Hospital) Location: Charleston metropolitan area, WV (primary at North Gateway; may also work at Gateway Animal Hospital in Saint Albans, WV )

(primary at North Gateway; may also work at Gateway Animal Hospital in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a busy vet clinic that offers everything from wellness visits to surgery, plus home and farm calls. You’ll greet clients, manage phones, book appointments, take payments, and support pet parents on good and hard days. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, and career development programs.

Employer: CAMC Health System (Vandalia Health)

(Vandalia Health) Location: Charleston, WV – Chesterfield Building 4, Center for Learning & Research

– Chesterfield Building 4, Center for Learning & Research Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Academic admin role supporting department leaders, residents, and fellows. You’ll manage complex schedules, handle travel and CME funds, track licenses and certifications, and do light accounting (purchasing, reimbursements, spreadsheets). Great fit if you’re strong in Microsoft Office, love organizing details, and have at least a Bachelor’s (or equivalent experience).

Employer: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

Location: 333 Laidley Street, Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital registration role in a fast-paced orthopedic clinic. You’ll collect patient and insurance info, handle consents, take co-pays, balance your cash drawer, and help schedule or update appointments. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent, strong attention to detail, and comfort working with patients and insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare admin experience can open doors to many other roles in Charleston.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.