🚚 Charleston, WV Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charleston’s logistics scene is steady, with healthcare and industrial employers both hiring. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC / Option Care Health

Option Care Home Health LLC / Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.32 – $22.71/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, bonding time off, 401(k) with company match, HSA match, tuition reimbursement, mental health services, company-paid life insurance, recognition programs

Handle the daily flow of medical supplies between the pharmacy and nursing teams so patients get the right meds and equipment on time. You’ll manage inventory, place orders, coordinate deliveries, and talk with patients and clinicians—great fit if you’re organized, like a mix of warehouse and customer contact, and want solid benefits.

Employer: Worley

Location listed: Charleston, WV, US (role supports Anchorage Fabrication Shop, AK)

(role supports Anchorage Fabrication Shop, AK) Type: Not stated (industrial, full-time style schedule implied)

Not stated (industrial, full-time style schedule implied) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Competitive package with company-paid short-term disability, life insurance, paid sick leave, and 4.5% 401(k) match

Support warehouse and logistics work for a busy fabrication shop: receiving and tracking materials, operating forklifts and pallet jacks (with training), staging parts for projects, and keeping the yard and warehouse organized. Good for someone with at least a year of industrial or warehouse experience who’s comfortable in a hands-on, safety-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.