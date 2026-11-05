🚔 Charleston, WV Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Charleston has some solid openings right now if you like fast-paced work and helping people stay safe. These roles are all full-time and based right here in Charleston, WV.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Charleston, WV

Charleston, WV Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.56/hour

Front desk security at a financial institution. You’ll greet visitors, check IDs, manage badges and access, watch for issues, and respond calmly to alarms or incidents. Good fit if you have customer service skills and are comfortable with computers and security systems.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Northgate – 400 Association Dr., Charleston, WV

Northgate – 400 Association Dr., Charleston, WV Type: Full-time, Regular (1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Varies

Varies Requirements: High school diploma/GED; EMT-Paramedic (State); 3+ years recent paramedic/communications/related experience (or 5–7 years medical command)

You’ll run the MEDBASE Communications Center, handling medical command calls, arranging air and ground transports, and coordinating with EMS and hospitals. Great for experienced paramedics who like critical thinking, radio/phone work, and coordinating big-picture care.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: Northgate – 400 Association Dr., Charleston, WV

Northgate – 400 Association Dr., Charleston, WV Type: Full-time, Regular (1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Varies

Varies Requirements: High school diploma/GED; 1–2 years related experience

Dispatch role supporting EMS operations and patient transport. You’ll take calls, relay information, follow protocols, and help keep crews and patients moving safely and on time. Good step if you have call center or EMS-related experience and want into public safety.

If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.