undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚔 Charleston, WV Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles
Charleston has some solid openings right now if you like fast-paced work and helping people stay safe. These roles are all full-time and based right here in Charleston, WV.
Security Officer – Front Desk Operations
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.56/hour
Front desk security at a financial institution. You’ll greet visitors, check IDs, manage badges and access, watch for issues, and respond calmly to alarms or incidents. Good fit if you have customer service skills and are comfortable with computers and security systems.
Communication Specialist / Paramedic
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: Northgate – 400 Association Dr., Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, Regular (1.0 FTE)
- Schedule: Varies
- Requirements: High school diploma/GED; EMT-Paramedic (State); 3+ years recent paramedic/communications/related experience (or 5–7 years medical command)
You’ll run the MEDBASE Communications Center, handling medical command calls, arranging air and ground transports, and coordinating with EMS and hospitals. Great for experienced paramedics who like critical thinking, radio/phone work, and coordinating big-picture care.
EMS Dispatcher
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: Northgate – 400 Association Dr., Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, Regular (1.0 FTE)
- Schedule: Varies
- Requirements: High school diploma/GED; 1–2 years related experience
Dispatch role supporting EMS operations and patient transport. You’ll take calls, relay information, follow protocols, and help keep crews and patients moving safely and on time. Good step if you have call center or EMS-related experience and want into public safety.
If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.