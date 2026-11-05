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🚌 Charleston, WV Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Charleston’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re brand-new with a CDL or a seasoned OTR pro. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.
Delivery Professional
- Employer: Matthews International
- Location: Charleston, WV (service center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour
Drive company box trucks and vans delivering new caskets to funeral homes in the area. Monday–Friday, first shift, with some Saturday availability needed and home by early afternoon most days.
Class A OTR Truck Driver – Incredible Pay
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Based near Charleston, WV (North Regional OTR)
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: $1,700–$1,900 per week (about $97K–$117K/year)
Run 100% no-touch dry van across the North Region with 18 days out / 5 days home. Late-model trucks loaded with comfort features, mileage pay up to $0.78/mile with Hazmat, plus benefits after 60 days and quarterly safety bonuses.
Class A Company Driver – No Experience Needed
- Employer: 365 Freight USA
- Location: Charleston, WV area (regional routes)
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Pay: $1,600–$1,800 per week
Built for recent CDL-A school grads with no pro experience yet. Get paid training, weekly home time, 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook dry van, and brand-new trucks, plus medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to even better routes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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