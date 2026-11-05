🚌 Charleston, WV Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Charleston’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re brand-new with a CDL or a seasoned OTR pro. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Matthews International

Matthews International Location: Charleston, WV (service center)

(service center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Drive company box trucks and vans delivering new caskets to funeral homes in the area. Monday–Friday, first shift, with some Saturday availability needed and home by early afternoon most days.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Based near Charleston, WV (North Regional OTR)

Based near (North Regional OTR) Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $1,700–$1,900 per week (about $97K–$117K/year)

Run 100% no-touch dry van across the North Region with 18 days out / 5 days home. Late-model trucks loaded with comfort features, mileage pay up to $0.78/mile with Hazmat, plus benefits after 60 days and quarterly safety bonuses.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

365 Freight USA Location: Charleston, WV area (regional routes)

(regional routes) Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: $1,600–$1,800 per week

Built for recent CDL-A school grads with no pro experience yet. Get paid training, weekly home time, 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook dry van, and brand-new trucks, plus medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to even better routes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.