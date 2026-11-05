📣 Charleston, WV Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Charleston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local field sales to fully remote corporate roles. If you’re good with people and numbers, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Charleston, WV (hybrid: home + in-field)

(hybrid: home + in-field) Type: Full-time

Salary: Year 1 on-target $85,000–$95,000; Year 2 $101,000–$119,000+ with uncapped commission and bonuses

Outside sales role selling digital marketing (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local small businesses. Comes with base salary, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, and a clear path into leadership or senior sales.

Employer: EY

Location: Charleston, WV (remote – anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $74,800–$139,900+ base range for most US locations (higher ranges listed for NYC, DC, Boston, WA, SoCal, Bay Area)

Internal communications role supporting EY’s Americas Tax team: writing and editing newsletters, internal news, presentations, and emails, plus tracking engagement metrics. Best for someone with 4–6+ years in communications, strong writing/editing skills, and comfort working across a big, global organization.

Employer: Truist

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior commercial banking sales role managing and growing relationships with business clients doing $5M–$75M in annual sales. You’ll prospect new clients, structure credit, and cross-sell loans, deposits, and fee-based services; ideal if you have 8+ years commercial banking experience and strong credit/finance skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.