⚖️ Charleston, WV Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Charleston’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to focused local firms. If you’re in law or regulatory work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Charleston, WV (role can be based anywhere in the U.S. )

(role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $85,200 – $159,300 (higher ranges listed for select major markets)

Support the Americas Data Protection & Governance team, turning complex privacy rules into clear guidance for business leaders. Good fit if you like data, policy, and cross-functional work with executive-level exposure.

Employer: Slocumb Law Firm, LLC

Slocumb Law Firm, LLC Location: Charleston, WV (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $100,000 per year + performance bonuses

High-volume plaintiff’s personal injury practice where you manage your own caseload from intake through trial, with a legal assistant to support you. Ideal if you want early courtroom experience, strong mentorship, and solid benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay range: $46,988 – $112,200

Application window expected to close: 11/09/2026

Lead Medicaid provider compliance and audits, working across teams to keep operations aligned with state and federal rules. Great for someone with 3+ years in healthcare audit/compliance who enjoys data analysis, project leadership, and process improvement.

Employer: Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company Location: Charleston, WV or Oklahoma City, OK (remote possible for the right person)

(remote possible for the right person) Type: Full-time

Senior in-house role owning SEC reporting, NYSE/LSE governance, and board processes for a dual-listed energy company. Best for attorneys with 6+ years in securities and public company governance who want to be the go-to expert for filings, board work, and disclosure.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.