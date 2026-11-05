undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charleston
🛒 Charleston, WV Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
2 days ago
Charleston’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to auto parts to fitness studios. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule.
Store PRO – NAPA Auto Parts
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is the go-to person at the counter, helping retail and wholesale customers find the right auto parts. Good fit if you like a fast-paced environment, learning about cars, and growing into bigger roles.
Cashier – CAMC Health System
- Employer: CAMC Health System
- Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a hospital retail setting running the register, handling cash, and stocking. Great if you want steady hours in healthcare with a focus on accuracy and friendly customer service.
Merchandising Assistant Manager – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 112 Patrick Street Plz, Charleston, WV 25387
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead the store with a focus on freight, stocking, and keeping the sales floor looking sharp. Includes opening/closing duties and comes with benefits like paid time off, retirement plans, and employee discounts.
Retail Sales Print Supervisor – Staples
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Compensation based on experience; bonus eligible
Lead the print center team, help customers with print and marketing projects, and drive sales. Weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical/vision/dental, and strong discounts make this a solid option if you like both sales and creativity.
Store Clerk – YWCA Charleston
- Employer: YWCA Charleston
- Location: 1598 Lee St, Charleston, WV 25311
- Type: Temporary Part-time (Wed–Sat, 10:00 am–3:00 pm)
- Salary: $10.00/hour
Support daily store operations, ring up sales, and keep items priced and organized. Nice short daytime schedule if you want steady hours in a mission-driven nonprofit setting.
Sales Associate – Orangetheory Fitness
- Employer: Orangetheory Fitness (Thrive Venture Group)
- Location: Charleston, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Base pay + individual sales commission (exact amount not listed)
Perfect if you love fitness and talking to people. You’ll help new and current members, earn commission, and get perks like free workouts, discounts, and a path into roles like Sales Manager or Coach.
If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.