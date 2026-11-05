🛒 Charleston, WV Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Charleston’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to auto parts to fitness studios. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is the go-to person at the counter, helping retail and wholesale customers find the right auto parts. Good fit if you like a fast-paced environment, learning about cars, and growing into bigger roles.

Employer: CAMC Health System

Location: General Hospital, Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Work in a hospital retail setting running the register, handling cash, and stocking. Great if you want steady hours in healthcare with a focus on accuracy and friendly customer service.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 112 Patrick Street Plz, Charleston, WV 25387

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store with a focus on freight, stocking, and keeping the sales floor looking sharp. Includes opening/closing duties and comes with benefits like paid time off, retirement plans, and employee discounts.

Employer: Staples

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Compensation based on experience; bonus eligible

Lead the print center team, help customers with print and marketing projects, and drive sales. Weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical/vision/dental, and strong discounts make this a solid option if you like both sales and creativity.

Employer: YWCA Charleston

Location: 1598 Lee St, Charleston, WV 25311

Type: Temporary Part-time (Wed–Sat, 10:00 am–3:00 pm )

(Wed–Sat, ) Salary: $10.00/hour

Support daily store operations, ring up sales, and keep items priced and organized. Nice short daytime schedule if you want steady hours in a mission-driven nonprofit setting.

Employer: Orangetheory Fitness (Thrive Venture Group)

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Base pay + individual sales commission (exact amount not listed)

Perfect if you love fitness and talking to people. You’ll help new and current members, earn commission, and get perks like free workouts, discounts, and a path into roles like Sales Manager or Coach.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.