🔧 Charleston WV Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Charleston has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and clear routines.

Employer: CAMC Health System

CAMC Health System Location: Charleston, WV – Women & Children’s Hospital

Type: Full-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed

Keep hospital rooms, halls, and meeting spaces clean and disinfected so patients and families have a safe place to heal. Lots of variety: mopping, vacuuming, waxing floors, cleaning carpets and furniture, setting up rooms, and moving furniture as needed. No diploma, license, or prior experience required.

Employer: Patton Building Services, Inc.

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Part-time, evenings

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Pay: $12.00/hour

Simple, steady evening work: sweep and mop floors, vacuum, clean restrooms, empty trash, and wipe down surfaces. Good fit if you want a short second shift after your day job or classes and like working with a small cleaning team.

Employer: Patton Building Services, Inc.

Location: Field-based – travel in WV plus some OH & KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM (some evenings/weekends)

Pay: $28.50/hour

Lead and support cleaning teams across multiple sites: visit buildings, check quality, help train staff, and meet with clients. Great step up if you have janitorial or management experience and want a mix of field work, driving, and people leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.