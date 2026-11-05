💰 Charleston, WV Accounting & Finance – Several Roles $58K–$178K+

Charleston’s finance scene is busy right now—everything from entry‑level banking support to six‑figure consulting is on the table. If you’re numbers‑minded, there’s likely something here that fits your season of life.

Employer: Truist

Truist Location: Charleston, WV (on‑site, 1st shift)

(on‑site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed (includes full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays)

Handle defaulted, collateral‑backed accounts (like auto, RV, marine, real estate) and work to reduce loss for the bank. Good fit if you have 1+ year in banking/default/client services, like problem‑solving, and want strong big‑bank benefits.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Charleston, WV (on‑site TurboTax office)

(on‑site TurboTax office) Type: Part-time, year‑round

Salary: Range varies by state (examples: $23.50–$41.00/hour in listed markets; actual WV rate not specified)

Serve as a year‑round TurboTax advisor, preparing returns and giving in‑person and virtual tax advice while helping grow a local client base. Ideal if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney or seasoned tax pro with a PTIN who enjoys community outreach and building long‑term client relationships.

Employer: Magellan Health

Location: Charleston, WV / military installations

Type: Part-time

Salary: $58,440–$93,500 (national base range; adjusted by location and experience)

Provide personal financial counseling to service members and families during short‑term or surge assignments (like post‑deployment events). Great for experienced counselors (AFC/CFP/ChFC required) who want flexible, mission‑driven work supporting the military community.

Employer: Magellan Federal

Location: Charleston, WV / military installations

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,440–$93,500 (national base range; adjusted by location and experience)

Very similar role to the part‑time PFC, but full‑time. You’ll deliver one‑on‑one counseling, classes, and briefings on budgeting, deployment planning, and more. Best for someone with 3+ years of financial counseling plus AFC/CFP/ChFC who wants steady hours and federal‑style work.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Remote, listed for Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$25.00/hour, plus potential annual bonus and full benefits

Support Ryder’s warranty recovery accounting, keeping systems aligned, balancing daily transactions, and analyzing data to maximize warranty credits. Good match if you have 2+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel skills, and want a work‑from‑home role with a national company.

Employer: EY

Location: Open/remote in the US (Charleston‑listed, but “anywhere in country”)

(Charleston‑listed, but “anywhere in country”) Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $97,300–$178,300 (higher ranges for NYC/Boston/DC/SoCal/Bay Area)

Senior‑level role leading Record‑to‑Report and FP&A transformations for Media & Entertainment clients. You’ll design finance processes, run workshops, and guide tech‑enabled change (SAP, SAC, Anaplan, etc.). Best for someone with 3+ years in finance transformation/consulting and strong M&E sector experience.

Employer: HospiceCare

Location: Charleston, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend of billing oversight, cash posting, and provider credentialing for hospice and palliative services. Great if you have 3+ years in healthcare billing/revenue cycle, know Medicare/Medicaid, and want to sit at the intersection of finance and patient care.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—finance roles tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.