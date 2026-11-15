Charleston’s sales scene is busy right now – from real estate and apartments to pharma and medical tech, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid roles if you like closing deals and building relationships.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, field-based B2B sales

Salary: Base salary + monthly commission + quarterly bonus (amount not listed)

You’ll sell uniform and workwear programs to local businesses, using Cintas’ structured sales training, CRM tools, and a clear weekly quota. Includes car allowance, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and lots of growth and recognition programs.

Employer: Sapience Automation

Location: Charleston, SC (travel 50%+)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full sales cycle for industrial automation projects, from prospecting manufacturers to closing capital equipment deals. Ideal if you have 5+ years in industrial/robotics sales and want to work closely with engineering teams on custom automation solutions.

Employer: Philips

Location: Field role covering South Carolina (based near Charleston)

Type: Full-time, in-the-field medical sales

Total Target Earnings: ~$200,000–$250,000 at 85–120% of target

Manage hospital accounts for ultrasound systems, driving territory growth and handling complex capital equipment deals. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match up to 7%, HSA contribution, stock purchase plan) and is great for experienced hospital/medical device reps.

Employer: Compass

Location: Charleston, SC (onsite + in-field)

Type: Full-time, quota-carrying

Compensation: Base $100,000–$110,000 + $30,000–$60,000 target bonus, uncapped

You’ll recruit and sign top real estate agents to Compass and its partner brands, working big, high-impact deals ($75K–$5M+). Strong fit if you have 5+ years in high-performance sales and want autonomy, upside, and a deep dive into the real estate world.

Employer: MAA

Location: Charleston, SC (MAA Cypress Cove)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role at a large apartment community, touring prospects, closing leases, and handling renewals and resident events. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in sales/hospitality and want apartment discounts, commissions, and room to grow in multifamily.

Employer: Claremont Companies

Location: Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages)

Help launch a new luxury property on Daniel Island, from tours and leases to social media and resident events. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a chance to grow with a fast-expanding real estate firm.

Employer: Ultradent Products, Inc.

Location: Charleston, SC territory

Type: Full-time, field sales (25%+ travel)

Salary: Competitive salary + incentives + car allowance (amount not listed)

Sell dental products to offices across the Charleston area, building relationships with dentists, hygienists, and office staff. Great for dental pros moving into sales or experienced reps who want a growing company, national sales events, and performance trips.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Field-based, Charleston area

Type: Full-time pharmaceutical sales

Base Pay Range: Not fully listed in excerpt (range disclosed on posting)

Promote migraine therapies to healthcare providers, manage a focused territory, and hit brand and sales targets. Best for experienced pharma reps with strong clinical knowledge who want solid benefits, bonus eligibility, and a big-name company on their resume.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings or similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.