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📣 Charleston, SC Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles
Charleston’s sales scene is busy right now – from real estate and apartments to pharma and medical tech, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid roles if you like closing deals and building relationships.
Sales Representative – Uniform
Employer: Cintas
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time, field-based B2B sales
Salary: Base salary + monthly commission + quarterly bonus (amount not listed)
You’ll sell uniform and workwear programs to local businesses, using Cintas’ structured sales training, CRM tools, and a clear weekly quota. Includes car allowance, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and lots of growth and recognition programs.
Sales and Business Development Manager
Employer: Sapience Automation
Location: Charleston, SC (travel 50%+)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own the full sales cycle for industrial automation projects, from prospecting manufacturers to closing capital equipment deals. Ideal if you have 5+ years in industrial/robotics sales and want to work closely with engineering teams on custom automation solutions.
Sales Account Manager, General Imaging Ultrasound (South Carolina)
Employer: Philips
Location: Field role covering South Carolina (based near Charleston)
Type: Full-time, in-the-field medical sales
Total Target Earnings: ~$200,000–$250,000 at 85–120% of target
Manage hospital accounts for ultrasound systems, driving territory growth and handling complex capital equipment deals. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match up to 7%, HSA contribution, stock purchase plan) and is great for experienced hospital/medical device reps.
Senior Account Executive (Strategic Growth Manager)
Employer: Compass
Location: Charleston, SC (onsite + in-field)
Type: Full-time, quota-carrying
Compensation: Base $100,000–$110,000 + $30,000–$60,000 target bonus, uncapped
You’ll recruit and sign top real estate agents to Compass and its partner brands, working big, high-impact deals ($75K–$5M+). Strong fit if you have 5+ years in high-performance sales and want autonomy, upside, and a deep dive into the real estate world.
Leasing Consultant – MAA Cypress Cove
Employer: MAA
Location: Charleston, SC (MAA Cypress Cove)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-line role at a large apartment community, touring prospects, closing leases, and handling renewals and resident events. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in sales/hospitality and want apartment discounts, commissions, and room to grow in multifamily.
Leasing Consultant – Daniel Island
Employer: Claremont Companies
Location: Daniel Island, Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (competitive wages)
Help launch a new luxury property on Daniel Island, from tours and leases to social media and resident events. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a chance to grow with a fast-expanding real estate firm.
Sales Account Manager – Charleston
Employer: Ultradent Products, Inc.
Location: Charleston, SC territory
Type: Full-time, field sales (25%+ travel)
Salary: Competitive salary + incentives + car allowance (amount not listed)
Sell dental products to offices across the Charleston area, building relationships with dentists, hygienists, and office staff. Great for dental pros moving into sales or experienced reps who want a growing company, national sales events, and performance trips.
Specialty Representative, Migraine – Charleston, SC
Employer: AbbVie
Location: Field-based, Charleston area
Type: Full-time pharmaceutical sales
Base Pay Range: Not fully listed in excerpt (range disclosed on posting)
Promote migraine therapies to healthcare providers, manage a focused territory, and hit brand and sales targets. Best for experienced pharma reps with strong clinical knowledge who want solid benefits, bonus eligibility, and a big-name company on their resume.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings or similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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