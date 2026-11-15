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🏥 Charleston SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open
Charleston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from travel techs to CNAs and psychologists, there’s a wide mix of roles open across the city. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.
Travel Cath Lab Tech – $2,756/week (13 weeks, days)
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: $2,756 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 7a–3p, 40 hrs/week
High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shift, aggressive compensation packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily/weekly pay, and lots of extra perks. Requires 1 year of experience; strong option if you want steady hours and top travel benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,576/week (26 weeks, days)
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: $2,576 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract, ~8a–5p, 40 hrs/week
Longer 26-week Cath Lab contract with solid weekly pay, guaranteed hours, Day 1 benefits, 401k, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want stability in Charleston without hopping contracts every 3 months.
MRI Technologist – Outpatient
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Outpatient MRI role in an academic health setting, focused on high-quality diagnostic imaging and patient safety. Great if you like working closely with radiologists and learners in a teaching environment.
Medical Assistant (CMA/MA) – Lung Nodule Clinic
- Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare
- Location: Charleston, SC + Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, Summerville (float)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Listed as Part-time (description notes 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8a–4:30p)
Clinic MA role supporting a lung nodule clinic, with a mix of vitals, rooming, chart prep, and some clerical work. Good for CMAs who like day shift, Monday–Friday and don’t mind floating between nearby locations.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Primary Care, Wesley Drive
- Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare
- Location: Wesley Drive (West Ashley), Charleston, SC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Listed as Part-time (description notes ~8a–5:30p, Mon–Fri)
Primary care CMA role with both clinical and front-desk duties (rooming, meds, EMR, scheduling, phones). Nice fit if you want a stable weekday schedule and like variety between hands-on care and admin.
Pediatric Pulmonologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Academic pediatric pulmonology position treating a wide range of pediatric lung and airway conditions, with chances to teach and do research in areas like cystic fibrosis and asthma.
Neurosurgeon – Academic Clinical Role
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Neurosurgery role in an academic medical center, combining complex surgical care with teaching fellows, residents, and students. A match for surgeons who enjoy both OR time and education.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
MRI tech position focused on patient-centered care, image quality, and MRI safety. You’ll work closely with radiologists and nursing in a collaborative setting that also supports research and education.
Surgical Pathologist – Academic
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Academically oriented surgical pathology role with subspecialty diagnostics, tumor boards, and teaching. Good for pathologists who like a mix of clinical work, research, and mentoring.
Trauma Surgery Physician – Locums
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Charleston, SC (Level II Trauma Center)
- Salary: $2,425 – $2,625 per 24-hr call
- Type: Full-time locum tenens, 24-hour call
Locums trauma surgery covering trauma and emergency general surgery at a Level II center. Board certification, fellowship, and active SC license required; strong pay plus full travel and lodging support.
Clinical Counseling Psychologist (PhD/PsyD)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: West Ashley, Charleston, SC (Ashley River Road)
- Salary: $111,000–$129,000+ (productivity-based)
- Type: Full-time, W2, hybrid
Outpatient psychology role with hybrid office/home schedule, sign-on bonus, 401k match, CEU support, and strong work/life balance. Ideal if you’re SC-licensed and enjoy seeing child, adolescent, and/or adult clients.
Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) – Full & Part Time
- Employer: Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community
- Location: James Island, Charleston, SC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
CNA roles in a state-of-the-art senior living community, focused on ADLs, mobility, and resident dignity. Offers benefits, PTO, retirement plans, scholarships, and a very pretty campus setting.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,268–$2,505/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: $2,268–$2,505 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 10-hr nights, 40 hrs/week
Night-shift CT Tech contract at a hospital, with strong weekly pay, potential extensions, and Day 1 benefits. Great if you’re ARRT-certified and like higher-paying NOC shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and can sometimes tweak schedules or units.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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