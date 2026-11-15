Charleston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from travel techs to CNAs and psychologists, there’s a wide mix of roles open across the city. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $2,756 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 7a–3p, 40 hrs/week

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shift, aggressive compensation packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily/weekly pay, and lots of extra perks. Requires 1 year of experience; strong option if you want steady hours and top travel benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $2,576 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract, ~8a–5p, 40 hrs/week

Longer 26-week Cath Lab contract with solid weekly pay, guaranteed hours, Day 1 benefits, 401k, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want stability in Charleston without hopping contracts every 3 months.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Outpatient MRI role in an academic health setting, focused on high-quality diagnostic imaging and patient safety. Great if you like working closely with radiologists and learners in a teaching environment.

Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Location: Charleston, SC + Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, Summerville (float)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Listed as Part-time (description notes 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8a–4:30p)

Clinic MA role supporting a lung nodule clinic, with a mix of vitals, rooming, chart prep, and some clerical work. Good for CMAs who like day shift, Monday–Friday and don’t mind floating between nearby locations.

Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Location: Wesley Drive (West Ashley), Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Listed as Part-time (description notes ~8a–5:30p, Mon–Fri)

Primary care CMA role with both clinical and front-desk duties (rooming, meds, EMR, scheduling, phones). Nice fit if you want a stable weekday schedule and like variety between hands-on care and admin.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Academic pediatric pulmonology position treating a wide range of pediatric lung and airway conditions, with chances to teach and do research in areas like cystic fibrosis and asthma.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Neurosurgery role in an academic medical center, combining complex surgical care with teaching fellows, residents, and students. A match for surgeons who enjoy both OR time and education.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

MRI tech position focused on patient-centered care, image quality, and MRI safety. You’ll work closely with radiologists and nursing in a collaborative setting that also supports research and education.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Academically oriented surgical pathology role with subspecialty diagnostics, tumor boards, and teaching. Good for pathologists who like a mix of clinical work, research, and mentoring.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Charleston, SC (Level II Trauma Center)

Salary: $2,425 – $2,625 per 24-hr call

Type: Full-time locum tenens, 24-hour call

Locums trauma surgery covering trauma and emergency general surgery at a Level II center. Board certification, fellowship, and active SC license required; strong pay plus full travel and lodging support.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: West Ashley, Charleston, SC (Ashley River Road)

Salary: $111,000–$129,000+ (productivity-based)

Type: Full-time, W2, hybrid

Outpatient psychology role with hybrid office/home schedule, sign-on bonus, 401k match, CEU support, and strong work/life balance. Ideal if you’re SC-licensed and enjoy seeing child, adolescent, and/or adult clients.

Employer: Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community

Location: James Island, Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time and Part-time

CNA roles in a state-of-the-art senior living community, focused on ADLs, mobility, and resident dignity. Offers benefits, PTO, retirement plans, scholarships, and a very pretty campus setting.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $2,268–$2,505 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 10-hr nights, 40 hrs/week

Night-shift CT Tech contract at a hospital, with strong weekly pay, potential extensions, and Day 1 benefits. Great if you’re ARRT-certified and like higher-paying NOC shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and can sometimes tweak schedules or units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.