Charleston’s building and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles from entry level to advanced trades. If you like fixing things, working with your hands, and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: PuroClean of Charleston

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$20/hour, plus overtime and bonuses

Entry-level friendly role helping homes and businesses recover from water and fire damage. You’ll do demolition, cleaning, drying, and disaster response, with paid training and IICRC certifications, health benefits, and plenty of overtime potential.

Similar listing also appears via IICRC and Indeed for the same role and employer.

Employer: The Hiller Companies

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced field role inspecting, testing, repairing, and maintaining fire sprinkler systems. Good fit if you have fire protection or sprinkler experience and want steady work focused on life safety and code compliance.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Service Area: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60K–$80K/year based on experience, plus monthly bonus & overtime

Field tech role working on commercial HVAC systems with a $2,000 signing bonus, company vehicle, tools, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO). Requires 2+ years commercial HVAC experience and some travel for initial training.

Employer: Trident Technical College

Location: Charleston, SC (Palmer & Mount Pleasant campuses)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior maintenance role handling electrical, plumbing, carpentry, roofing, and general facilities work across multiple campuses. You’ll plan and coordinate projects, oversee contractors, run heavy equipment, and respond to emergencies as essential staff.

Employer: Claremont Companies

Location: Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like a mix of office and property walk-throughs. You’ll handle leasing, resident relations, rent collection, and property inspections, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.