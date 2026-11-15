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🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs in Charleston, SC
Charleston’s building and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles from entry level to advanced trades. If you like fixing things, working with your hands, and staying active, these are worth a look.
Handy Man / Water & Fire Damage Technician
Employer: PuroClean of Charleston
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $17–$20/hour, plus overtime and bonuses
Entry-level friendly role helping homes and businesses recover from water and fire damage. You’ll do demolition, cleaning, drying, and disaster response, with paid training and IICRC certifications, health benefits, and plenty of overtime potential.
Similar listing also appears via IICRC and Indeed for the same role and employer.
Fire Sprinkler Service Technician
Employer: The Hiller Companies
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Advanced field role inspecting, testing, repairing, and maintaining fire sprinkler systems. Good fit if you have fire protection or sprinkler experience and want steady work focused on life safety and code compliance.
Commercial HVAC Service Technician
Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA
Service Area: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60K–$80K/year based on experience, plus monthly bonus & overtime
Field tech role working on commercial HVAC systems with a $2,000 signing bonus, company vehicle, tools, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO). Requires 2+ years commercial HVAC experience and some travel for initial training.
Trades Specialist V #2716 (Palmer Campus)
Employer: Trident Technical College
Location: Charleston, SC (Palmer & Mount Pleasant campuses)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior maintenance role handling electrical, plumbing, carpentry, roofing, and general facilities work across multiple campuses. You’ll plan and coordinate projects, oversee contractors, run heavy equipment, and respond to emergencies as essential staff.
Assistant Property Manager – Daniel Island
Employer: Claremont Companies
Location: Daniel Island, Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday)
Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like a mix of office and property walk-throughs. You’ll handle leasing, resident relations, rent collection, and property inspections, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.