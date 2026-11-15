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Charleston
🍽️ Charleston Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Charleston’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing, from airport eats to historic hotels and fun side gigs. Here are some of the best local roles hiring now.
Chick-fil-A Assistant General Manager (Airport)
- Employer: Avolta
- Location: Charleston International Airport, Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $57,900 – $68,000 + quarterly bonuses
Lead daily operations at the airport Chick-fil-A, drive sales, and grow a large team. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and clear growth paths if you’re an experienced restaurant manager.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: The Cooper
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
Be the face of a luxury hotel, switching between lobby host and operations shifts. Great if you like guest interaction, problem-solving, and a polished, professional setting.
FT Dishwasher – Independent Living
- Employer: Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community
- Location: James Island, Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
Support the kitchen by keeping dishes and work areas spotless in a high-volume setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, on-site dining, and scholarship opportunities.
Full Time Deli Bakery Management Assistant
- Employer: Harris Teeter
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
Help lead up to 80 associates in the Fresh Foods department, from bakery to prepared foods. Good fit if you have grocery or food retail experience and want a hands-on leadership role.
Full Time Deli Bakery Management Assistant DLT
- Employer: Harris Teeter
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
Similar to the Fresh Foods manager assistant role, with added focus on leadership development through Harris Teeter’s “5 Es” framework. Ideal if you’re ready to grow into higher store leadership.
Food Service Worker Lead – Chick-fil-A, College of Charleston
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Charleston, SC (College of Charleston)
- Type: Full-time
Lead the line at a campus Chick-fil-A—prepping food, keeping quality high, and guiding teammates. Great for someone with food service experience who wants leadership without full manager pressure.
Food & Beverage Manager – The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: Historic District, Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
Oversee all F&B outlets at a downtown Renaissance hotel, from lounge to banquets. Includes daily pay option, medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and a strong path in hotel leadership.
Game Night Host – West Ashley
- Employer: MOR Events & Entertainment
- Location: West Ashley, Charleston, SC
- Type: Part-time / Contract
- Pay: $20 – $25 per hour
Host trivia, music bingo, and game nights a few evenings a week. Perfect side gig if you’re outgoing, love a mic, and want flexible hours plus a food & beverage tab.
Tour Manager (Donut Tour Guide)
- Employer: Underground Donut Tour
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25 per hour
Lead 2-hour walking donut tours, sharing local stories and sweet stops. Comes with free donuts, flexible schedules, free tours for friends/family, and fun perks like birthday bonuses.
Sous Chef
- Employer: The Habit
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $52,000 – $55,000 per year
Work closely with the owner and Chef de Cuisine on menus, specials, and events in a fine-dining style kitchen. Includes a downtown parking pass, paid time off, and room to grow your culinary career.
Career-Driven Line Cooks
- Employer: Hank’s Seafood
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $26 per hour
Cook with fresh, local seafood in a busy, respected Charleston kitchen. Offers strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid training) and a clear path to grow.
If one of these feels like “you,” click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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