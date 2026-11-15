Charleston’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing, from airport eats to historic hotels and fun side gigs. Here are some of the best local roles hiring now.

Employer: Avolta

Avolta Location: Charleston International Airport, Charleston, SC

Charleston International Airport, Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,900 – $68,000 + quarterly bonuses

Lead daily operations at the airport Chick-fil-A, drive sales, and grow a large team. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and clear growth paths if you’re an experienced restaurant manager.

Employer: The Cooper

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Be the face of a luxury hotel, switching between lobby host and operations shifts. Great if you like guest interaction, problem-solving, and a polished, professional setting.

Employer: Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community

Location: James Island, Charleston, SC

James Island, Type: Full-time

Support the kitchen by keeping dishes and work areas spotless in a high-volume setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, on-site dining, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Help lead up to 80 associates in the Fresh Foods department, from bakery to prepared foods. Good fit if you have grocery or food retail experience and want a hands-on leadership role.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Similar to the Fresh Foods manager assistant role, with added focus on leadership development through Harris Teeter’s “5 Es” framework. Ideal if you’re ready to grow into higher store leadership.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Charleston, SC (College of Charleston)

(College of Charleston) Type: Full-time

Lead the line at a campus Chick-fil-A—prepping food, keeping quality high, and guiding teammates. Great for someone with food service experience who wants leadership without full manager pressure.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Historic District, Charleston, SC

Historic District, Type: Full-time

Oversee all F&B outlets at a downtown Renaissance hotel, from lounge to banquets. Includes daily pay option, medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and a strong path in hotel leadership.

Employer: MOR Events & Entertainment

Location: West Ashley, Charleston, SC

West Ashley, Type: Part-time / Contract

Pay: $20 – $25 per hour

Host trivia, music bingo, and game nights a few evenings a week. Perfect side gig if you’re outgoing, love a mic, and want flexible hours plus a food & beverage tab.

Employer: Underground Donut Tour

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25 per hour

Lead 2-hour walking donut tours, sharing local stories and sweet stops. Comes with free donuts, flexible schedules, free tours for friends/family, and fun perks like birthday bonuses.

Employer: The Habit

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,000 – $55,000 per year

Work closely with the owner and Chef de Cuisine on menus, specials, and events in a fine-dining style kitchen. Includes a downtown parking pass, paid time off, and room to grow your culinary career.

Employer: Hank’s Seafood

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $26 per hour

Cook with fresh, local seafood in a busy, respected Charleston kitchen. Offers strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid training) and a clear path to grow.

If one of these feels like “you,” click through, skim the details, and send that application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.