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Charleston
💰 Charleston SC Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Charleston’s finance scene is busy right now, from global real estate to growing e‑commerce and legal services. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles worth a look.
Director, Global Risk Finance
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: $160,000 – $180,000/year + potential bonus
- Type: Full-time
This senior role leads the financial side of Greystar’s global insurance and captive programs, working closely with the C‑suite and Board. Great fit if you have 7+ years in insurance/risk finance and want big‑scope modeling, FP&A, and governance work at a major real estate player.
Junior Financial Analyst
- Employer: Maxwood Furniture
- Location: Charleston, SC (Daniel Island)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Join a fast‑growing furniture company and support reporting, forecasting, and KPI analysis across multiple brands. Ideal for early‑career analysts who love Excel, data, and cross‑team projects, with a full benefits package and visibility to leadership.
Billing Specialist
- Employer: Baker Donelson
- Location: Charleston, SC (Hybrid) – in office 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, otherwise remote
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
Law‑firm billing role handling prebills, invoices, and billing data for attorneys and clients. Good match if you have at least 2 years of law‑firm billing experience, strong Excel skills, and want a mostly‑remote schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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