Charleston’s finance scene is busy right now, from global real estate to growing e‑commerce and legal services. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles worth a look.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $160,000 – $180,000/year + potential bonus

Type: Full-time

This senior role leads the financial side of Greystar’s global insurance and captive programs, working closely with the C‑suite and Board. Great fit if you have 7+ years in insurance/risk finance and want big‑scope modeling, FP&A, and governance work at a major real estate player.

Employer: Maxwood Furniture

Location: Charleston, SC (Daniel Island)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join a fast‑growing furniture company and support reporting, forecasting, and KPI analysis across multiple brands. Ideal for early‑career analysts who love Excel, data, and cross‑team projects, with a full benefits package and visibility to leadership.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Charleston, SC (Hybrid) – in office 2nd & 4th Wednesdays , otherwise remote

– in office , otherwise remote Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Law‑firm billing role handling prebills, invoices, and billing data for attorneys and clients. Good match if you have at least 2 years of law‑firm billing experience, strong Excel skills, and want a mostly‑remote schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.