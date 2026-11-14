Charleston’s logistics scene is busy right now, from the port to the hospitals to defense work up in Goose Creek. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping supplies moving and organized.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off) Location: Charleston / Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 20+ supply staff managing Army prepositioned stocks (APS-3) – receiving, inventory, and shipping key equipment using GCSS-Army, DST, and Army Vantage. Requires U.S. citizenship, base access eligibility, 5–7 years’ experience with supervision, and comfort working in both indoor and outdoor, non-climate-controlled areas.

Note: This role appears on multiple sites (LinkedIn and Indeed) with the same title and employer; it’s the same position, just cross-posted.

Employer: MUSC Health / Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based supply chain role supporting clinical teams through materials management and ERP system work. Good fit if you’ve done Supply Chain Specialist I (or similar) for at least 6 months, have a high school diploma, and want steady hours in a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.