Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, which means steady demand for organized, detail‑minded office pros. Here are several solid admin openings with major hospital systems you probably know by name.

Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Roper St. Francis Healthcare Location: Charleston, SC (Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital)

(Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle credentialing and privileging for physicians and advanced providers, making sure everything meets CMS, Joint Commission, NCQA, and SC rules. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of medical staff/credentialing experience, love accuracy, and want a role that mixes data work, provider contact, and meeting support.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

Location: Charleston, SC (remote) – must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital

– must live within Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote scheduling role where you book tests and procedures, handle pre‑certs and insurance details, and answer patient calls. Great if you have 1+ year of medical scheduling experience, want work-from-home with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and education support, and are comfortable working by phone and computer all day.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Physician Services / Palmetto Cardio Thoracic Associates

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days – no nights, weekends, on‑call, or holidays

– Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role coordinating OR time, anesthesia, and records for surgery patients, including CPT/ICD‑10 codes and checking surgeon credentials. Ideal if you have at least 1 year in a medical office and want a steady weekday schedule plus HCA’s comprehensive benefits and retirement plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s careers page—similar roles open often in Charleston.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.