Charleston’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with plants, shops, and warehouses all looking for steady hands. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PIP Global Safety

PIP Global Safety Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a chemical production team on day shift, focusing on safety, quality, and productivity. You’ll supervise leads and operators, handle scheduling and training, and drive Lean/Six Sigma improvements. Requires 5+ years in manufacturing and experience in chemical processes.

Employer: PIP Global Safety

PIP Global Safety Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Salary: Not listed (night shift offers $2/hr differential)

Hands-on role running plant equipment, recording production data, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like 12-hour shifts with built-in days off.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level production job folding, sorting, and feeding clean textiles into machines in an industrial laundry. Offers benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and career growth for people who want to move up over time.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced mechanic role working on heavy trucks, tactical vehicles, generators, and other diesel/gas equipment as part of a global sustainment program. Needs 3–9+ years of mechanical experience (depending on education) and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Nexans

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate equipment in a high-voltage cable plant, using touch-screen systems and tools to keep quality on point. Great for someone with manufacturing experience, solid math and documentation skills, and comfort with physical work and PPE.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.