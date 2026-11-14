Charleston’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 classrooms to top local universities. If you like teaching or mentoring, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: RCM Healthcare Services

RCM Healthcare Services Location: Charleston, SC (in‑person, K–12 schools)

(in‑person, K–12 schools) Pay: $135–$170 per day

Type: Full-time, as-needed during the school year

This role covers K–12 classrooms when the regular teacher is out. You’ll follow existing lesson plans, keep the class on track, and can choose from full‑day or half‑day assignments that follow the school calendar.

Employer: College of Charleston – School of Engineering, Computing, and Mathematics

Location: Charleston, SC

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience (tenure-track or tenured)

Salary (tenure-track or tenured) Type: Full-time, faculty + program leadership

Lead the launch of a brand‑new B.S. in Mechanical Engineering as the founding Program Director. This role mixes teaching, research, and building the program from the ground up, including curriculum, labs, ABET prep, and industry partnerships.

Employer: MUSC – College of Nursing (Medical University of South Carolina)

Location: Charleston, SC

Pay: University salary scale (not listed)

University salary scale (not listed) Type: Part-time, temporary (Spring 2027)

Teach and mentor ABSN nursing students in hospital and simulation lab settings. Ideal if you’re an RN with recent clinical experience who enjoys coaching students on clinical judgment, critical thinking, and professional communication.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.