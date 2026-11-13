Comedian Mojo Brookzz will bring his OUTTA POCKET TOUR to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 22, with shows at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Tickets are now on sale for the 9:00 PM show. More information: https://t.co/2VmPAPy5K4

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center