Charleston’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and auto tech roles open right now.

Employer: McDaniels Acura of Charleston

McDaniels Acura of Charleston Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is for a Honda/Acura pro with 5+ years’ experience and factory training. You’ll join a busy service team with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and ongoing factory training.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000–$53,000/year

Drive a local CDL Class B route delivering brands like Red Baron, Tony’s, Freschetta, Mrs. Smith’s, Edwards, bibigo, Pagoda. Monday–Friday schedule, early mornings, with health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, uniform and footwear allowance, and growth into leadership.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run late-model CDL-A equipment on regional or dedicated routes, focusing on safe, on-time pickups and deliveries. You’ll handle pre/post-trip inspections, electronic logs, and customer service, so a strong safety mindset and DOT knowledge are key.

Employer: TRANSGEORGIA LLC (TransGeorgia)

Location: Charleston, SC & surrounding areas

Type: Owner-operator / Contract

Pay: $5,980.31–$6,621.89 per week

Bring your cargo van, sprinter, or box truck and tap into consistent loads, next-business-day pay, no fees, no-touch freight, no forced dispatch, and 24/7 dispatch support. Flexible schedule, pet rider program, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: McDaniels Acura / McDaniels Volkswagen

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another opening for a seasoned Honda/Acura tech (5+ years, factory trained) within the McDaniels group, based at the Volkswagen location. Offers competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and advancement with ongoing factory training.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.