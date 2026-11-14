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Charleston
🚌 Multiple Charleston Transportation Jobs, From Local Routes to High-Paying O/O
12 days ago
Charleston’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and auto tech roles open right now.
Experienced Honda / Acura Automotive Technician – McDaniels Acura
- Employer: McDaniels Acura of Charleston
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is for a Honda/Acura pro with 5+ years’ experience and factory training. You’ll join a busy service team with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and ongoing factory training.
Class B Route Driver – Frozen Foods Brands
- Employer: CJ Schwan's
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $51,000–$53,000/year
Drive a local CDL Class B route delivering brands like Red Baron, Tony’s, Freschetta, Mrs. Smith’s, Edwards, bibigo, Pagoda. Monday–Friday schedule, early mornings, with health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, uniform and footwear allowance, and growth into leadership.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Regional/Dedicated
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run late-model CDL-A equipment on regional or dedicated routes, focusing on safe, on-time pickups and deliveries. You’ll handle pre/post-trip inspections, electronic logs, and customer service, so a strong safety mindset and DOT knowledge are key.
Owner-Operator Truck Driver – Cargo Vans, Sprinters & Box Trucks
- Employer: TRANSGEORGIA LLC (TransGeorgia)
- Location: Charleston, SC & surrounding areas
- Type: Owner-operator / Contract
- Pay: $5,980.31–$6,621.89 per week
Bring your cargo van, sprinter, or box truck and tap into consistent loads, next-business-day pay, no fees, no-touch freight, no forced dispatch, and 24/7 dispatch support. Flexible schedule, pet rider program, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.
Experienced Honda / Acura Automotive Technician – McDaniels Volkswagen Location
- Employer: McDaniels Acura / McDaniels Volkswagen
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another opening for a seasoned Honda/Acura tech (5+ years, factory trained) within the McDaniels group, based at the Volkswagen location. Offers competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and advancement with ongoing factory training.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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