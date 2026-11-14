Charleston’s sales scene is hot right now, especially in healthcare, techy consulting, and field-based roles. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: LINK

LINK Location: Charleston, SC (relocation support available)

(relocation support available) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $151,000

High-impact strategy role with a fast-growing, woman-owned firm serving federal clients. You’ll advise executives, lead workshops, shape communication strategies, and work on-site with clients 2–3 days a week. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in strategic communications and can obtain a security clearance.

Employer: Cantey Foundation Specialists

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: $100K – $170K/year (commission, uncapped) after a 75-day paid ramp

Homeowner-focused outside sales with warm leads, 5 weeks of training, and a company vehicle. 100% commission after onboarding, with big upside for self-starters who like a high-energy, performance-driven culture.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Location: Charleston, SC territory

Type: Full-time, MedTech sales (commission)

Hospital/OR-focused role selling Ethicon’s surgical device portfolio (energy, stapling, wound closure). You’ll own a territory, work closely with surgeons and hospital decision-makers, and need at least 2+ years of medical/biotech/pharma sales experience.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Location: Charleston, SC territory

Type: Full-time, MedTech sales (commission)

Similar structure to the ASI role but focused on the wound closure platform. You’ll grow business with surgeons and hospitals, demo products in the OR, and manage a territory. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of medical/biotech/pharma or healthcare sales.

Employer: Regeneron

Location: Greater Charleston, SC region (field-based/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $140,675 – $190,325/year

Specialty pharma sales calling on ENTs and related practices, with a strong clinical focus and large territory. You’ll drive product utilization, work closely with office staff and advocacy groups, and collaborate with other field teams. Needs 5+ years pharma sales and 2+ years in Derm/Resp/ENT or similar biologic specialty.

Employer: CADWRX Dental Laboratories

Location: Charleston, SC (field-based)

Type: Contract, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: Commission-based, path to ~$45,000 base + commission; estimated $45,000 – $120,000/year

Lead sales for a growing dental lab, owning the playbook and future team. You’ll visit dental offices around Charleston, activate new practices, and earn per-practice bonuses plus a percentage of lab revenue, with a clear path to a salaried + commission structure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the “Is this really for me?” question fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.