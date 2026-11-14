undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Charleston Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Charleston’s sales scene is hot right now, especially in healthcare, techy consulting, and field-based roles. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s real money on the table.
Senior Strategist (Communications Focus)
- Employer: LINK
- Location: Charleston, SC (relocation support available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $151,000
High-impact strategy role with a fast-growing, woman-owned firm serving federal clients. You’ll advise executives, lead workshops, shape communication strategies, and work on-site with clients 2–3 days a week. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in strategic communications and can obtain a security clearance.
Outside Sales Representative – Concrete & Drainage
- Employer: Cantey Foundation Specialists
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Compensation: $100K – $170K/year (commission, uncapped) after a 75-day paid ramp
Homeowner-focused outside sales with warm leads, 5 weeks of training, and a company vehicle. 100% commission after onboarding, with big upside for self-starters who like a high-energy, performance-driven culture.
Account Executive – Advanced Surgical Instruments
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)
- Location: Charleston, SC territory
- Type: Full-time, MedTech sales (commission)
Hospital/OR-focused role selling Ethicon’s surgical device portfolio (energy, stapling, wound closure). You’ll own a territory, work closely with surgeons and hospital decision-makers, and need at least 2+ years of medical/biotech/pharma sales experience.
Account Executive – Wound Closure
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)
- Location: Charleston, SC territory
- Type: Full-time, MedTech sales (commission)
Similar structure to the ASI role but focused on the wound closure platform. You’ll grow business with surgeons and hospitals, demo products in the OR, and manage a territory. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of medical/biotech/pharma or healthcare sales.
Medical Specialist I, ENT – Rhinology
- Employer: Regeneron
- Location: Greater Charleston, SC region (field-based/remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $140,675 – $190,325/year
Specialty pharma sales calling on ENTs and related practices, with a strong clinical focus and large territory. You’ll drive product utilization, work closely with office staff and advocacy groups, and collaborate with other field teams. Needs 5+ years pharma sales and 2+ years in Derm/Resp/ENT or similar biologic specialty.
Head of Sales — Dental Lab
- Employer: CADWRX Dental Laboratories
- Location: Charleston, SC (field-based)
- Type: Contract, 1099 independent contractor
- Pay: Commission-based, path to ~$45,000 base + commission; estimated $45,000 – $120,000/year
Lead sales for a growing dental lab, owning the playbook and future team. You’ll visit dental offices around Charleston, activate new practices, and earn per-practice bonuses plus a percentage of lab revenue, with a clear path to a salaried + commission structure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the “Is this really for me?” question fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.