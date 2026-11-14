Charleston’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand from firms in litigation, employment, and tax. If you’re a lawyer or legal professional looking to level up, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a growing tax law firm)

McCormack Schreiber Legal Search (for a growing tax law firm) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000 – $270,000 base

No billable hour requirement, start-up energy, and deep tax work. You’ll review and advise on individual, business, trust, and estate returns, handle audits and disputes, and learn directly from tax law experts.

Employer: Smith Debnam Narron Drake Saintsing & Myers, L.L.P.

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Civil litigation role serving financial services and business clients in foreclosure, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, real property, and compliance. Great fit if you have 0–5 years of litigation experience and want strong training, a path to partnership, and flexible hours.

Employer: Taylor Root (for a full-service law firm)

(for a full-service law firm) Location: Charleston, SC (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $210,000 base, depending on experience

Join a growing Employment & Benefits practice handling defense-side work on discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour, and more. Ideal for attorneys with 4+ years of employment litigation who want direct client contact, meaningful responsibility, and solid benefits.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Location: Charleston, SC (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 5 case managers and oversee about 50 high-value personal injury cases. Good match if you have PI case manager or insurance adjuster experience, plus 3–5 years in a leadership role, and want strong benefits with a large consumer-focused firm.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: Charleston, SC (Remote, hybrid, or onsite options)

(Remote, hybrid, or onsite options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $200,000 base + potential billable hours bonus

Senior litigation role with a fast-growing insurance defense firm. You’ll independently handle appearances, depositions, trials, and lead case strategy, with 8+ years of litigation experience and an active SC bar required. Strong benefits, training, and a defined path to partnership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many firms are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.