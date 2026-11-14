Charleston’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers, architects, and specialists. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several roles here that pay well and offer room to lead.

Employer: Blackbaud

Blackbaud Location: Charleston, SC (remote-flexible)

(remote-flexible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,700 – $173,800 base Work on Generative AI and agentic products that support social good. You’ll lead architecture, mentor engineers, and drive AI-native development using tools like Claude Code, with strong benefits and flexible PTO.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Elliott Davis Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed Senior Manager–level role leading enterprise data projects from scoping to go-live. Great fit if you know cloud data platforms, ERP data, and BI, and want client-facing work plus strong time-off and family leave benefits.

Employer: McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Support project teams with Revit, Autodesk Forma, BIM, and digital design tools. Ideal if you have AEC experience and enjoy troubleshooting, training, and improving design workflows.

Employer: Blackbaud

Blackbaud Location: Charleston, SC (remote-flexible)

(remote-flexible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,200 – $157,500 base Own architecture and standards for Salesforce and revenue tech platforms in the Awareness to Revenue value stream. You’ll guide integrations, data models, and AI/automation across multiple agile teams.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Charleston, SC (onsite/hybrid/remote per role needs)

(onsite/hybrid/remote per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000 projected range Lead federal cyber risk and RMF work, focusing on NIST controls, eMASS packages, and common controls for an essential federal agency. Requires TS/SCI clearance (polygraph) and 5+ years of RMF experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.