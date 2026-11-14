Charleston’s healthcare scene is booming right now—lots of options whether you want a steady local role or a high-paying travel contract. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Medical University of South Carolina ( MUSC Health )

Medical University of South Carolina ( ) Location: Charleston, SC (outpatient addiction clinic)

(outpatient addiction clinic) Type: Full-time, faculty, 100% clinical

Salary: Not listed (university salary role)

Not listed (university salary role) Join a multidisciplinary addiction sciences clinic providing evaluations, individual and group therapy, and supervising interns and master’s clinicians. Great fit if you’re a doctoral-level licensed psychologist with strong SUD/co-occurring experience who enjoys clinical work plus some teaching and quality/research projects.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly + (exact rate not listed) Work CT contracts while staying with one company instead of bouncing between agencies. You get a single recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, and license reimbursement when you take assignments in new states.

Employer: Bestica Inc.

Location: Charleston, SC (large teaching Level 1 trauma hospital)

(large teaching Level 1 trauma hospital) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights

Salary: Up to $2,710 per week

3x12s Fri–Sun nights, no call, with floating only within scope. Ideal if you have ARRT (R)(CT), BLS, SCRQSA and at least Level 1 trauma exposure, and want big-hospital experience plus solid weekly pay.

Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Location: Boeing SC campus, North Charleston

Type: Full-time or part-time, outpatient only

Salary: Minimum base $300,000 + sign-on & relocation

+ sign-on & relocation Lead an onsite Occupational Medicine team caring for Boeing teammates (18+) in a modern clinic. No weekends or holidays, light weekday call (1:5), about 15 patients/day, strong APP/RN/MA support, full benefits, retirement, malpractice, $7,000 CME, and PSLF-eligible not-for-profit system.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, days

Salary: $2,382–$2,638 per week

Day-shift IR role (40 hrs/week) with a national staffing firm that offers day-1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, CEU access, and referral bonuses. Requires ARRT, ACLS, AHA BLS, and 2–3 years of IR experience.

Employer: Lowcountry Oncology Associates

Location: Based in West Ashley; travel to North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on chemo compounding role preparing sterile hazardous chemotherapy and biologics in an outpatient infusion center. You’ll also help in the inter-office dispensary with specialty oral oncology meds. Requires Certified Pharmacy Technician, active SC registration, and 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: MUSC Children’s Health

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed (hourly, Health-22 pay grade)

Not listed (hourly, Health-22 pay grade) Support anesthesiologists, residents, and CRNAs by setting up and maintaining anesthesia machines and monitoring equipment for patients from infants to geriatrics. Great entry point if you have healthcare or medical equipment experience and can obtain BLS within 2 weeks of hire.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Trident Family Health

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clinic-based MA role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with injections, labs, and minor procedures. One year of MA or direct patient care experience required; MA certification needed (or obtained within the set timeframe). Strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance.

Employer: Somatus

Location: Charleston, SC region (field + home + clinic visits)

Type: Full-time, field-based care management

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Work with high-need CKD/ESKD patients across homes, dialysis clinics, and practices. You’ll build relationships with nephrology teams, do in-person assessments, and lead care planning. Requires RN license, 2+ years’ RN experience, renal background, BLS, and comfort with regular local travel (up to ~75%).

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a local pain practice)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $415K–$460K starting , $575K+ potential

, Join a physician-led interventional pain group with an established patient base and strong support staff. Looking for an MD/DO, BC/BE in PM&R or Anesthesiology, fellowship-trained in Interventional Pain, and licensed (or eligible) in SC.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local Heart & Vascular Center)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, leadership role

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead a new Heart Failure Clinic within an established program. Mon–Fri, no weekends, no call, with a 60/40 administrative/clinical split, primarily inpatient at one site. You’ll direct 3 APPs and join a team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and EPs; teaching and research experience preferred.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel, days

Salary: Around $2,576–$2,756 per week (package varies by specific posting)

(package varies by specific posting) Day-shift Cath Lab contracts (40 hrs/week) with aggressive compensation, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 support. Typically requires 1+ year Cath Lab experience; no new grads.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week

Salary: About $2,052 per week

Several CT roles with different schedules (day or night, including every other weekend) in hospital and free-standing ED settings. All require ARRT(R)(CT), SCRQSA, CPR/BLS, and at least 1 year of experience. You’ll work with GE CT systems and Meditech charting.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days

Salary: About $2,480 per week

Busy 2-lab Cath Lab handling LHC, PCI, TAVR, pacemakers, Impella, and IABP. Expect 7–9 calls/month with at least 1 weekend. Requires Cath Lab experience (minimum 2 years) and advanced knowledge of emergency meds; scrubs provided.

Employer: MUSC Health

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 4x10s

Schedule: Day shift, Tue–Sat, rotating weekends

Salary: Not listed (hourly, Health-28 pay grade)

Not listed (hourly, Health-28 pay grade) Help keep hospital flow smooth by transitioning ready-for-discharge patients from inpatient units to a comfortable lounge while they wait for rides or final arrangements. Requires 1+ year RN experience, SC or compact RN license, and current BLS.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.