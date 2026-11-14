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Charleston
🏥 Charleston SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Charleston’s healthcare scene is booming right now—lots of options whether you want a steady local role or a high-paying travel contract. Here are several solid openings worth a look.
Clinical Psychologist – Addiction/Co‑Occurring Disorders (Faculty)
- Employer: Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health)
- Location: Charleston, SC (outpatient addiction clinic)
- Type: Full-time, faculty, 100% clinical
- Salary: Not listed (university salary role)
- Join a multidisciplinary addiction sciences clinic providing evaluations, individual and group therapy, and supervising interns and master’s clinicians. Great fit if you’re a doctoral-level licensed psychologist with strong SUD/co-occurring experience who enjoys clinical work plus some teaching and quality/research projects.
Radiology/Imaging – CT Tech (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, travel
- Salary: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (exact rate not listed)
- Work CT contracts while staying with one company instead of bouncing between agencies. You get a single recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, and license reimbursement when you take assignments in new states.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,710/week
- Employer: Bestica Inc.
- Location: Charleston, SC (large teaching Level 1 trauma hospital)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights
- Salary: Up to $2,710 per week
- 3x12s Fri–Sun nights, no call, with floating only within scope. Ideal if you have ARRT (R)(CT), BLS, SCRQSA and at least Level 1 trauma exposure, and want big-hospital experience plus solid weekly pay.
Occupational Medicine Physician – Boeing Onsite Clinic
- Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare
- Location: Boeing SC campus, North Charleston
- Type: Full-time or part-time, outpatient only
- Salary: Minimum base $300,000 + sign-on & relocation
- Lead an onsite Occupational Medicine team caring for Boeing teammates (18+) in a modern clinic. No weekends or holidays, light weekday call (1:5), about 15 patients/day, strong APP/RN/MA support, full benefits, retirement, malpractice, $7,000 CME, and PSLF-eligible not-for-profit system.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,382–$2,638/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, days
- Salary: $2,382–$2,638 per week
- Day-shift IR role (40 hrs/week) with a national staffing firm that offers day-1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, CEU access, and referral bonuses. Requires ARRT, ACLS, AHA BLS, and 2–3 years of IR experience.
Mixing Technician – Oncology Infusion Pharmacy
- Employer: Lowcountry Oncology Associates
- Location: Based in West Ashley; travel to North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Hands-on chemo compounding role preparing sterile hazardous chemotherapy and biologics in an outpatient infusion center. You’ll also help in the inter-office dispensary with specialty oral oncology meds. Requires Certified Pharmacy Technician, active SC registration, and 2+ years’ experience.
Anesthesia Technician – Children’s Hospital
- Employer: MUSC Children’s Health
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed (hourly, Health-22 pay grade)
- Support anesthesiologists, residents, and CRNAs by setting up and maintaining anesthesia machines and monitoring equipment for patients from infants to geriatrics. Great entry point if you have healthcare or medical equipment experience and can obtain BLS within 2 weeks of hire.
Medical Assistant – Float (No Nights/Weekends)
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Trident Family Health
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
- Salary: Not listed
- Clinic-based MA role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with injections, labs, and minor procedures. One year of MA or direct patient care experience required; MA certification needed (or obtained within the set timeframe). Strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance.
Registered Nurse Care Manager, VBC – Chronic Kidney Disease
- Employer: Somatus
- Location: Charleston, SC region (field + home + clinic visits)
- Type: Full-time, field-based care management
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year + potential bonus
- Work with high-need CKD/ESKD patients across homes, dialysis clinics, and practices. You’ll build relationships with nephrology teams, do in-person assessments, and lead care planning. Requires RN license, 2+ years’ RN experience, renal background, BLS, and comfort with regular local travel (up to ~75%).
Interventional Pain Management Physician – High Earning Potential
- Employer: HCRC Consulting (for a local pain practice)
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $415K–$460K starting, $575K+ potential
- Join a physician-led interventional pain group with an established patient base and strong support staff. Looking for an MD/DO, BC/BE in PM&R or Anesthesiology, fellowship-trained in Interventional Pain, and licensed (or eligible) in SC.
Physician – Cardiology, Heart Failure Clinic Director
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local Heart & Vascular Center)
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, leadership role
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead a new Heart Failure Clinic within an established program. Mon–Fri, no weekends, no call, with a 60/40 administrative/clinical split, primarily inpatient at one site. You’ll direct 3 APPs and join a team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and EPs; teaching and research experience preferred.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,576–$2,756/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel, days
- Salary: Around $2,576–$2,756 per week (package varies by specific posting)
- Day-shift Cath Lab contracts (40 hrs/week) with aggressive compensation, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 support. Typically requires 1+ year Cath Lab experience; no new grads.
Travel CT Technologist – Multiple Schedules – ~$2,052/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Salary: About $2,052 per week
- Several CT roles with different schedules (day or night, including every other weekend) in hospital and free-standing ED settings. All require ARRT(R)(CT), SCRQSA, CPR/BLS, and at least 1 year of experience. You’ll work with GE CT systems and Meditech charting.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,480/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days
- Salary: About $2,480 per week
- Busy 2-lab Cath Lab handling LHC, PCI, TAVR, pacemakers, Impella, and IABP. Expect 7–9 calls/month with at least 1 weekend. Requires Cath Lab experience (minimum 2 years) and advanced knowledge of emergency meds; scrubs provided.
Registered Nurse – Discharge Lounge
- Employer: MUSC Health
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 4x10s
- Schedule: Day shift, Tue–Sat, rotating weekends
- Salary: Not listed (hourly, Health-28 pay grade)
- Help keep hospital flow smooth by transitioning ready-for-discharge patients from inpatient units to a comfortable lounge while they wait for rides or final arrangements. Requires 1+ year RN experience, SC or compact RN license, and current BLS.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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