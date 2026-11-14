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Charleston
🍽️ Charleston, SC Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $75K+
12 days ago
Charleston’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—great time to move up, switch properties, or grab a flexible side gig.
Here are several solid openings around town, all in Food Service & Hospitality:
Sous Chef – Healthcare
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a hospital setting, support the Executive Chef, and help lead daily production with a focus on nutrition, safety, and patient experience. Good fit if you have high-volume or healthcare kitchen experience and want steady hours and structure.
Assistant Restaurant General Manager – Iron Rose
- Employer: Iron Rose Signature Bar and Restaurant / Davidson Hospitality Group
- Location: Charleston, SC (French Quarter, Mills House)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $75,000/year
Lead floor operations at a stylish, upscale Southern restaurant inside The Mills House. Hands-on leadership role with Hilton travel discounts, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and downtown parking discount.
Valet Account Manager
- Employer: Parking Management Company
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, Exempt (Salary + Bonus Potential)
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee valet operations for one or more properties—manage staff, client relationships, revenue, and payroll, and jump in on valet when needed. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, tuition assistance, and bonus opportunities.
Guest Room Dining Assistant Manager
- Employer: BHC – The Cooper
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run in-room dining at a new waterfront property—oversee deliveries, quality, cleanliness, and guest service. Great for someone with food & beverage or room service experience who’s ready to step into leadership.
Front Desk Concierge
- Employer: Wentworth Mansion / Charming Inns
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first face guests see at a luxury boutique hotel—handle calls, reservations, check-in/out, and local recommendations. Medical, dental, and vision available after 60 days plus free parking.
Server Assistant – Little Palm
- Employer: Makeready – The Ryder Hotel
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level front-of-house role at a fun, poolside, tropical-style spot—support servers, run food, reset tables, and keep the vibe smooth. Part-time team members get access to TeleDoc and discounted health-related benefits.
Bartender (Part-Time)
- Employer: Delaney Oyster House / The Neighborhood Dining Group
- Location: Downtown Charleston, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly plus tips (varies with business levels)
Craft cocktails and pour for a busy, seafood-focused raw bar in a casual-chic setting. Ideal if you have 2+ years in high-volume, upscale bars and want strong tip potential with a respected restaurant group.
Licensed Esthetician
- Employer: Earthling Day Spa & Pilates Studio
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $46.00–$62.00 per hour
Provide facials, waxing, body wraps, and retail skincare in a luxury spa setting. Great for a licensed pro who enjoys both service and product sales; includes a flexible schedule.
Line Cook
- Employer: The Royal American
- Location: Charleston, SC 29403
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour + profit sharing
High-volume kitchen on the peninsula looking for a strong line cook with solid knife skills. Offers health insurance, employee discount, and profit sharing, with required weekend and Sunday availability.
Executive Chef II – Healthcare
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a full hospital kitchen—menu planning, production, food costs, and team leadership. Comes with five-day workweeks, full benefits, 401(k) with match, flexible time off, and growth paths across Compass Group.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charleston roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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