Charleston’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—great time to move up, switch properties, or grab a flexible side gig.

Here are several solid openings around town, all in Food Service & Hospitality:

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Morrison Healthcare Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a hospital setting, support the Executive Chef, and help lead daily production with a focus on nutrition, safety, and patient experience. Good fit if you have high-volume or healthcare kitchen experience and want steady hours and structure.

Employer: Iron Rose Signature Bar and Restaurant / Davidson Hospitality Group

Location: Charleston, SC (French Quarter, Mills House)

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $75,000/year

Lead floor operations at a stylish, upscale Southern restaurant inside The Mills House. Hands-on leadership role with Hilton travel discounts, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and downtown parking discount.

Employer: Parking Management Company

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Exempt (Salary + Bonus Potential)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee valet operations for one or more properties—manage staff, client relationships, revenue, and payroll, and jump in on valet when needed. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, tuition assistance, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: BHC – The Cooper

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run in-room dining at a new waterfront property—oversee deliveries, quality, cleanliness, and guest service. Great for someone with food & beverage or room service experience who’s ready to step into leadership.

Employer: Wentworth Mansion / Charming Inns

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first face guests see at a luxury boutique hotel—handle calls, reservations, check-in/out, and local recommendations. Medical, dental, and vision available after 60 days plus free parking.

Employer: Makeready – The Ryder Hotel

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level front-of-house role at a fun, poolside, tropical-style spot—support servers, run food, reset tables, and keep the vibe smooth. Part-time team members get access to TeleDoc and discounted health-related benefits.

Employer: Delaney Oyster House / The Neighborhood Dining Group

Location: Downtown Charleston, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly plus tips (varies with business levels)

Craft cocktails and pour for a busy, seafood-focused raw bar in a casual-chic setting. Ideal if you have 2+ years in high-volume, upscale bars and want strong tip potential with a respected restaurant group.

Employer: Earthling Day Spa & Pilates Studio

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46.00–$62.00 per hour

Provide facials, waxing, body wraps, and retail skincare in a luxury spa setting. Great for a licensed pro who enjoys both service and product sales; includes a flexible schedule.

Employer: The Royal American

Location: Charleston, SC 29403

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour + profit sharing

High-volume kitchen on the peninsula looking for a strong line cook with solid knife skills. Offers health insurance, employee discount, and profit sharing, with required weekend and Sunday availability.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a full hospital kitchen—menu planning, production, food costs, and team leadership. Comes with five-day workweeks, full benefits, 401(k) with match, flexible time off, and growth paths across Compass Group.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charleston roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.