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👔 Charleston Executive & Management Jobs With Multiple Openings
Charleston’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, insurance, and infrastructure. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up or switch lanes.
Low Voltage Project Manager – Technologies Division
Employer: Amteck / Comfort Systems USA
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead low-voltage projects (structured cabling, security, AV, wireless) for major clients in finance, healthcare, data centers, and more. Great fit if you have 1–5 years of construction/telecom PM experience and want to own safety, budget, and schedule on high-impact tech projects.
Construction Contracts Manager
Employer: Find Great People (FGP)
Location: Charleston, SC Metro
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support multiple construction projects from pre-construction through closeout, handling documents, RFIs, submittals, and quality control. Good role if you have 3–5 years in construction admin/coordination and like being the hub between owners, architects, and contractors.
Senior Preconstruction Manager
Employer: Scott Humphrey Corporation
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Market-leading base + signing bonus + vehicle allowance + project & annual bonuses + profit sharing
Run the preconstruction and estimating side for commercial and industrial projects from $10M–$80M. Ideal if you bring 7–10 years of estimating/precon experience, can lead an estimating team, and want a clear career path plus strong incentive pay.
Estimator – Civil Construction
Employer: Faulconer Construction
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Prepare detailed bids for civil projects, from takeoffs and pricing to proposal writing and client follow-up. Great for someone with 3+ years of civil estimating who enjoys numbers, bid strategy, and some business development.
Project Manager – Employee-Owned GC
Employer: Michael Page (for an employee-owned GC)
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Around $160K base + $800/month vehicle allowance + bonuses + ESOP
Lead large commercial, industrial, hospitality, and automotive projects across the Carolinas for a 100% employee-owned contractor with revenues near $1B. Best for experienced GC project managers who want big-project responsibility plus long-term wealth-building through ownership.
Project Manager – Michels Pipeline, Inc.
Employer: Michels Corporation
Location: Charleston, SC (travel required / various sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; comprehensive benefits
Oversee pipeline and utility projects from estimate to closeout for a top 10% ENR contractor. Good match if you have 5+ years’ experience, can travel, and want to work on high-impact oil & gas / energy infrastructure with strong training and benefits.
Branch Operations Manager – Commercial Lines
Employer: Insurance Office of America (IOA)
Location: Charleston, SC – Hybrid (1–2 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year + bonus potential
Run branch insurance operations: team leadership, P&L, budgeting, process improvement, and your own book of business. Great for someone with 5+ years in commercial insurance, 2+ years managing people, and an active P&C license who wants leadership plus solid benefits and work/life balance.
Superintendent – Industrial & Commercial Projects
Employer: CyberCoders (for a local GC)
Location: Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000–$165,000 + bonus + benefits
Lead field operations on local industrial and commercial jobs from groundbreak to closeout. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a superintendent on $5M–$50M+ projects and want strong pay, a company truck, and projects that stay in the Charleston area.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or company has similar roles open that aren’t widely posted yet.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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