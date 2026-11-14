Charleston’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, insurance, and infrastructure. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up or switch lanes.

Employer: Amteck / Comfort Systems USA

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead low-voltage projects (structured cabling, security, AV, wireless) for major clients in finance, healthcare, data centers, and more. Great fit if you have 1–5 years of construction/telecom PM experience and want to own safety, budget, and schedule on high-impact tech projects.

Employer: Find Great People (FGP)

Location: Charleston, SC Metro

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support multiple construction projects from pre-construction through closeout, handling documents, RFIs, submittals, and quality control. Good role if you have 3–5 years in construction admin/coordination and like being the hub between owners, architects, and contractors.

Employer: Scott Humphrey Corporation

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-leading base + signing bonus + vehicle allowance + project & annual bonuses + profit sharing

Run the preconstruction and estimating side for commercial and industrial projects from $10M–$80M. Ideal if you bring 7–10 years of estimating/precon experience, can lead an estimating team, and want a clear career path plus strong incentive pay.

Employer: Faulconer Construction

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare detailed bids for civil projects, from takeoffs and pricing to proposal writing and client follow-up. Great for someone with 3+ years of civil estimating who enjoys numbers, bid strategy, and some business development.

Employer: Michael Page (for an employee-owned GC)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $160K base + $800/month vehicle allowance + bonuses + ESOP

Lead large commercial, industrial, hospitality, and automotive projects across the Carolinas for a 100% employee-owned contractor with revenues near $1B. Best for experienced GC project managers who want big-project responsibility plus long-term wealth-building through ownership.

Employer: Michels Corporation

Location: Charleston, SC (travel required / various sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; comprehensive benefits

Oversee pipeline and utility projects from estimate to closeout for a top 10% ENR contractor. Good match if you have 5+ years’ experience, can travel, and want to work on high-impact oil & gas / energy infrastructure with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Insurance Office of America (IOA)

Location: Charleston, SC – Hybrid (1–2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year + bonus potential

Run branch insurance operations: team leadership, P&L, budgeting, process improvement, and your own book of business. Great for someone with 5+ years in commercial insurance, 2+ years managing people, and an active P&C license who wants leadership plus solid benefits and work/life balance.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a local GC)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$165,000 + bonus + benefits

Lead field operations on local industrial and commercial jobs from groundbreak to closeout. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a superintendent on $5M–$50M+ projects and want strong pay, a company truck, and projects that stay in the Charleston area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or company has similar roles open that aren’t widely posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.