Charleston’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid options, from entry-level labor to six-figure superintendent roles.

Employer: CarolinaPower

CarolinaPower Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This lead role mixes hands-on fire alarm installation with supervising a low-voltage crew. Good fit if you know codes, can troubleshoot quickly, and want to mentor techs while keeping jobs safe and on schedule.

Employer: CMC (Commercial Metals Company)

(Commercial Metals Company) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-one benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and training in steel and construction reinforcement. Great entry point if you want to get into industrial/construction work and grow your skills over time.

Employer: CMC

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar CMC general labor opening with Day 1 medical, vision, dental, PTO, bonuses, and stock purchase plan. Ideal if you like physical work and want a Fortune 500 employer with clear advancement paths.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a multifamily developer)

(for a multifamily developer) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $145,000–$165,000 + bonuses

Run ground-up multifamily jobs (garden-style, wraps, podiums) and lead all on-site activities. Strong match if you have 5+ years as a superintendent on multifamily projects and want top pay plus 401(k) match, allowances, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Evolve Companies (multifamily & mixed-use)

(multifamily & mixed-use) Location: Charleston, SC area

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $90,000 per year

Lead a multifamily project with support from an experienced in-house team. You’ll coordinate subs, run safety and progress meetings, manage schedules in Procore, and keep the job moving; 4+ years multifamily experience and a driver’s license are required.

If one of these feels close, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume tonight, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.