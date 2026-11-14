Charleston’s trades and outdoor work scene is busy right now. If you like staying active, working with your hands, and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Cooper

The Cooper Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hotel maintenance role handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and preventive maintenance to keep a high-end property running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience, can use tools and work order software, and like a mix of guest requests and behind-the-scenes repair work.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions) Location: Goose Creek / Charleston, SC (on-site, not remote )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly, 40-hr guaranteed week)

Not listed (hourly, 40-hr guaranteed week) Field-level HVAC and refrigeration work on Army tactical and government equipment supporting the APS-3 program. Requires U.S. citizenship, passport, EPA 608 cert, 4 years’ experience, and ability to work in non-climate-controlled environments; comes with 11 federal holidays, PTO, and KBR benefits.

Employer: Stark Exterminators (Arrow Exterminators family)

(Arrow Exterminators family) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Production-based (earnings tied to your route/work)

Production-based (earnings tied to your route/work) Route-based role serving residential and commercial customers using an Integrated Pest Management approach. No experience needed—they train you—and you get a company vehicle, 11 paid holidays, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, HSA, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: Coastal Air Plus

Coastal Air Plus Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM, OT available

Pay: $27–$40/hour (based on experience)

Install residential heating and cooling systems for a 70+ year old, family-owned company with steady, year-round work. Looking for 2+ years install experience, valid driver’s license, and strong HVAC skills; offers 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 8 paid holidays (incl. birthday), take-home vehicle, iPhone/iPad, and team events.

Employer: Coastal Air Plus

Coastal Air Plus Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM, OT available

Pay: $27–$40/hour (based on experience)

Service and repair residential HVAC systems with a stable, long-time local company. Best for techs with 2+ years service experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and a clean driving record; includes medical/dental/vision, disability, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO, 8 paid holidays (incl. birthday), take-home vehicle, and company phone/tablet.

Employer: Ruppert Landscape

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, typically 40–45 hrs/week, Mon–Fri + some spring Saturdays

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed) Outdoor role doing mowing, trimming, mulching, planting, and clean-ups on commercial properties. No experience required—they train you—and you get PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, FSAs, 401(k) with match, and a people-first culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.