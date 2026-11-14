Charleston’s building boom is still going strong, and engineering firms are busy. Here are several solid roles if you like solving problems and seeing projects come to life.

Employer: Bowman Consulting

Bowman Consulting Location: Charleston, SC (and other NC/SC offices)

(and other NC/SC offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work outdoors using GPR and electromagnetic tools to locate underground utilities, run a vacuum truck, and help lead SUE field work. Great fit if you have 5+ years SUE experience, like being in the field, and want to mentor junior techs.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Charleston, SC (travel/relocation across Southeast)

(travel/relocation across Southeast) Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field/office engineer role on big transportation and heavy civil jobs like bridges, tunnels, and water projects. Good for new grads who want hands-on site work, travel, and fast growth in construction.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time federal role

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

Lead hydrologic and hydraulic engineering for river and coastal systems, guide studies on flood risk, navigation, and coastal protection, and mentor junior H&H engineers. Requires a Professional Engineer (PE) license and strong modeling experience.

Employer: AeroNex Systems

AeroNex Systems Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: Not listed

Broad early-career role touching controls, design, energy, software, systems, and telecom engineering. Ideal if you’re a recent grad with CAD/SolidWorks/Revit/Python/SCADA/MATLAB experience and want to explore multiple paths.

Employer: Barton Malow

Barton Malow Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support commercial construction projects with coordination, RFIs, submittals, scheduling, and safety. Great for someone with 1+ year in construction or CM, looking to grow on high-profile, fast-paced jobs.

Employer: Dunhill Staffing Systems (for a client)

Dunhill Staffing Systems (for a client) Location: Charleston, SC metro area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build and manage 3D civil models for grading, utilities, and sitework using Trimble and Civil 3D/CAD. Good match if you have 3+ years in VDC or heavy civil and want to shape a growing VDC department.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can fine-tune your search as you go. Charleston’s engineering scene is busy, and momentum tends to build once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.