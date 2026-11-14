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Charleston
🏗️ Charleston SC Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Charleston’s building boom is still going strong, and engineering firms are busy. Here are several solid roles if you like solving problems and seeing projects come to life.
Survey SUE Technician III
- Employer: Bowman Consulting
- Location: Charleston, SC (and other NC/SC offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work outdoors using GPR and electromagnetic tools to locate underground utilities, run a vacuum truck, and help lead SUE field work. Great fit if you have 5+ years SUE experience, like being in the field, and want to mentor junior techs.
Field Engineer – Southeast District
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Charleston, SC (travel/relocation across Southeast)
- Type: Full-time, entry level
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level field/office engineer role on big transportation and heavy civil jobs like bridges, tunnels, and water projects. Good for new grads who want hands-on site work, travel, and fast growth in construction.
Interdisciplinary (Lead H&H Engineer)
- Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time federal role
- Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)
Lead hydrologic and hydraulic engineering for river and coastal systems, guide studies on flood risk, navigation, and coastal protection, and mentor junior H&H engineers. Requires a Professional Engineer (PE) license and strong modeling experience.
Entry Level Engineer (Full-Time)
- Employer: AeroNex Systems
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, entry level
- Salary: Not listed
Broad early-career role touching controls, design, energy, software, systems, and telecom engineering. Ideal if you’re a recent grad with CAD/SolidWorks/Revit/Python/SCADA/MATLAB experience and want to explore multiple paths.
Project Engineer
- Employer: Barton Malow
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support commercial construction projects with coordination, RFIs, submittals, scheduling, and safety. Great for someone with 1+ year in construction or CM, looking to grow on high-profile, fast-paced jobs.
VDC Engineer
- Employer: Dunhill Staffing Systems (for a client)
- Location: Charleston, SC metro area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help build and manage 3D civil models for grading, utilities, and sitework using Trimble and Civil 3D/CAD. Good match if you have 3+ years in VDC or heavy civil and want to shape a growing VDC department.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can fine-tune your search as you go. Charleston’s engineering scene is busy, and momentum tends to build once you’re in the mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.