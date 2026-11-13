Charleston has some solid safety and security roles open right now, especially if you’ve got law enforcement, military, or railroad experience.

Employer: BTI Security

BTI Security Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time , all shifts including weekends

, all shifts including Benefits: Medical insurance, professional development, internal advancement

Protect federal buildings and assets while running access control, patrols, and emergency response. This is a good fit if you have armed security, law enforcement, or military experience, can pass federal background checks and drug screening, and want steady shifts with room to grow.

Note: BTI has multiple nearly identical listings for this FPS role; they represent the same position with various shift options.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Charleston, SC (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $28–$37 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short/long-term disability, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k)

Lead safety in active railroad work zones, run job briefings, provide flagging, and keep crews clear of moving trains and equipment. Ideal if you have 2+ years railroad experience, are comfortable with 50–85% travel, and want a well-paid field role with strong benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles in Charleston tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.