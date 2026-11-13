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🚚 Charleston SC Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Charleston’s logistics scene is busy right now, from campus dining to hospital supply chains and building materials. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping things moving and organized.
Yard/Warehouse Rep
- Employer: US LBM (Maner Builders Supply Co)
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level warehouse role handling lumber and building materials, with a big focus on forklift operation and safety. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, like working outdoors/indoors with your hands, and want to grow in building supply logistics.
Category Manager – Strategic Sourcing
- Employer: Medical University of South Carolina (MUHA)
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: Not listed
System-level supply chain role managing about $50M in medical device and supply spend. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 3+ years relevant experience and want to lead sourcing strategy, value analysis, and contract negotiations in a major healthcare system.
Warehouse/Delivery – The Citadel (Full Time)
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education (Compass Group)
- Location: The Citadel – 171 Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour
Campus-based warehouse and delivery job handling receiving, picking, loading, and driving to drop off food, supplies, mail, and cash. No experience required, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license and forklift/power jack experience; comes with access to a wide range of benefits and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.