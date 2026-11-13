Charleston has some solid openings right now if you love helping people and being out in the community. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: The Bair Foundation

The Bair Foundation Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $45,000–$47,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role leads clinical support for kids in foster and kinship care, using trauma-informed practices to keep children safe and stable. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Social Work or Human Services and 3+ years with children and families, and want strong benefits like PTO, holidays, insurance, 401(k) match, and PSLF-eligible nonprofit work.

Employer: Heart'n Soul Hospice

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (full-time benefits listed for eligible staff)

Work with hospice patients and families on counseling, grief support, advance directives, and connecting to community resources. You’ll need a BSW or MSW, state license, 1+ year clinical social work experience, plus a driver’s license and reliable car; offers competitive pay, insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and mileage.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services

Location: Arrow Wind Home, Charleston, SC 29414

Salary: $15.81/hour

Type: Part-time (2nd shift 3–11pm, 3rd shift 11pm–7am)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, community activities, and personal goals. Great if you have a high school diploma, some care experience, and want steady hours, training, and a path to grow in human services.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.