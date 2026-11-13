📢 Share your input on West Ashley redevelopment

On Monday, November 16, 2026, the City of Charleston is hosting a public workshop on the West Ashley Redevelopment Incentive Overlay at Lowcountry Land Trust, 1362 Old Towne Rd, Charleston, SC 29407.

The overlay is a new zoning tool meant to encourage redevelopment of commercial properties along key corridors in central West Ashley.

Workshop hours: 9:00am–5:00pm (general sessions open for the public to observe). Sessions will include City Council members , other boards and commissions, and technical staff. No decisions will be made at this workshop.

(general sessions open for the public to observe). Sessions will include , other boards and commissions, and technical staff. at this workshop. Public comment drop-in: 5:00–6:30pm — this time is set aside for community members to stop by and share comments.

If you live, work, or own property in West Ashley, consider dropping in to learn more and add your voice.