🐶 Playful Coonhound-Beagle Puppies Ready for Adoption in Charleston

Three sweet hound mix puppies are looking for loving homes in Charleston, SC. All are young, vaccinated, and ready to start life with families who have time for puppy training and care.

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Beagle mix

Treeing Walker Coonhound / Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Carolina Coonhound Rescue

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Health: Has received age-appropriate vaccines and deworming

Chickpea is a young puppy who will need someone who is home often and ready to put in the time for training, socializing, and house manners. She’s at the perfect age to learn and bond closely with her new family.

The rescue allows out-of-state adoptions, but any transport costs are the adopter’s responsibility. For questions, you can email ccradopt@gmail.com.

👉 Meet Chickpea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Beagle mix

Treeing Walker Coonhound / Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Carolina Coonhound Rescue

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Health: Has received age-appropriate vaccines and deworming

Garbanzo is a young male pup who needs a family that can be home often and committed to puppy training and daily care. He’s ready to learn all the basics and grow up with his people.

Out-of-state adopters are welcome; transport costs are paid by the adopter. For more information, email ccradopt@gmail.com.

👉 Meet Garbanzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Beagle mix

Treeing Walker Coonhound / Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Carolina Coonhound Rescue

Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Health: Has received age-appropriate vaccines and deworming

Lima is another adorable puppy in this hound mix group. She will need a home where someone is around much of the day and ready to guide her through training, playtime, and routine care.

The rescue accepts out-of-state adoptions, with transport costs covered by the adopter. Questions can be sent to ccradopt@gmail.com.

👉 Meet Lima and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re ready for puppy energy and long-term commitment, these hound mixes could be a wonderful fit. Please share their profiles with friends and family in and around Charleston, SC to help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.