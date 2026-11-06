🍽️ Charleston, SC Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charleston’s food scene is booming, and so are front- and back-of-house jobs. Here are several solid openings around town (and nearby) hiring right now.

Employer: The Cooper (Sorelle)

The Cooper (Sorelle) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fine-dining bartending with serious focus on cocktails, wine, and guest experience. Great fit if you have 3–4+ years mixology/fine dining and want to own a busy bar, train others, and be part of a polished service team.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1748

Location: 3951 W Ashley Cir, Charleston, SC 29414

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32 per hour + potential $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Full-time deli/bakery role decorating cakes, helping customers at the counter, and keeping food areas clean and safe. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: QSL Management – Ashley Park by Barclay House

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Serve residents in a senior living community with a resort-style feel. Good for someone with server/hospitality experience who enjoys building relationships, helping with bar/coffee shop, and supporting special events.

Employer: Smash City Burgers

Location: Charleston, SC (Eastside)

Type: Part-time/other (30–42 hrs/week)

Part-time/other (30–42 hrs/week) Pay: $13–$15 per hour + tips

High-energy counter-service spot where you greet guests, run food, manage takeout, and keep the dining room spotless. Great if you want a fun, guest-focused job with day or late-night shifts and don’t mind moving fast.

Employer: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Location: Daniel Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee drinks, serve guests at the bar, and help keep the bar area stocked and clean. Ideal if you have 1+ year barista or similar experience, like latte art, and want to grow with a larger hospitality group.

Employer: Circa 1886

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Fine-dining lead sauté role in a well-known restaurant, with creativity encouraged. Offers employee meals, free parking, medical/dental/vision after 60 days, holiday pay, and 2 weeks paid vacation after 1 year—plus the restaurant is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Employer: Alteño (Fonda Fina Hospitality)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19 per hour

Back-of-house role for a new Michelin-recognized concept coming to Charleston. You’ll handle dishwashing, kitchen cleanliness, and some basic prep, with health insurance, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: Spread Bagelry Inc

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16–$18 per hour

Morning-focused line cook role at a wood-fired bagel shop, prepping breakfast and lunch items and keeping the kitchen safe and clean. Good for cooks with 1–2+ years’ experience who want daytime hours, growth into entry-level management, and perks like discounts and paid training.

Employer: Dream Cone LLC (Dairy Queen)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Shift/other

Shift/other Pay: $16–$19 per hour

Lead shifts at a busy DQ, working both front and back of house while coaching the crew and keeping service fast and friendly. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid training, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.