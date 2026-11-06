👔 Charleston Executive & Management – Multiple Roles Up to $120K

Charleston’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in operations and project work. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to check out this week.

Employer: LANXESS

LANXESS Location: Charleston, SC (manufacturing site)

(manufacturing site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + global bonus program)

Lead overall operations for a specialty chemicals site, from production performance and safety to workforce planning and long-term strategy. This role owns operational excellence across multiple units and comes with strong benefits, flexible work options, and a big focus on training and development.

Employer: The Judge Group

Location: Charleston, SC (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Plan and manage complex project schedules using tools like Primavera or Open Plan Professional. Good fit if you have 3+ years in engineering schedules, are strong with Microsoft Project, and like being the hub between stakeholders, risk analysis, and delivery timelines.

Employer: CAROLINA CONTRACTING SOLUTIONS, LLC

Location: Charleston, SC (In person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance

Run day-to-day operations on commercial construction sites, from schedules and subcontractors to safety, costs, and client meetings. Great for someone who can read plans, manage budgets, and keep multiple jobs moving on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.