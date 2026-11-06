🚧 Charleston Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Roles Up to $165K

Charleston’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in high demand. If you work with your hands and like seeing projects come to life, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Crete United (AC Corp)

Crete United (AC Corp) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$33/hour DOE

Install, repair, and maintain piping systems in commercial and industrial settings. Solid pay, 8 paid holidays, 3 weeks vacation in year one, 401(k) match, and company-paid life, short- and long-term disability.

Employer: Allegiance Group

Allegiance Group Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$115,000 DOE + bonus + benefits

Support complex, fast-paced hospital renovations and occupied healthcare projects with a fast-growing contractor. Good fit if you’re an Assistant Super or Foreman ready to grow into a full Superintendent role.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $145,000–$165,000 base + bonuses + allowances

Lead all on-site work for ground-up multifamily (garden-style, wraps, podiums) with a major local developer. Includes 401(k) match, auto/cell/gas allowances, full medical/dental/vision, and generous PTO.

Employer: Lowcountry Current LLC

Lowcountry Current LLC Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on a mix of commercial, industrial, and residential electrical projects with a growing local contractor. Great if you want varied work, chances to lead small crews, and to build deeper skills in power distribution, controls, and automation.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$29.69/hour flat-rate (performance-based)

Hands-on role doing maintenance, inspections, tire work, and basic repairs with training from senior techs. Day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses for each passed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—employers here are hiring fast and often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.