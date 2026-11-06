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🚧 Charleston Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Roles Up to $165K
Charleston’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in high demand. If you work with your hands and like seeing projects come to life, these openings are worth a look.
Piping Journeyman
- Employer: Crete United (AC Corp)
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$33/hour DOE
Install, repair, and maintain piping systems in commercial and industrial settings. Solid pay, 8 paid holidays, 3 weeks vacation in year one, 401(k) match, and company-paid life, short- and long-term disability.
Assistant Superintendent – Healthcare Interiors/Renovations
- Employer: Allegiance Group
- Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $90,000–$115,000 DOE + bonus + benefits
Support complex, fast-paced hospital renovations and occupied healthcare projects with a fast-growing contractor. Good fit if you’re an Assistant Super or Foreman ready to grow into a full Superintendent role.
Project Superintendent – Multifamily
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $145,000–$165,000 base + bonuses + allowances
Lead all on-site work for ground-up multifamily (garden-style, wraps, podiums) with a major local developer. Includes 401(k) match, auto/cell/gas allowances, full medical/dental/vision, and generous PTO.
Electrician
- Employer: Lowcountry Current LLC
- Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work on a mix of commercial, industrial, and residential electrical projects with a growing local contractor. Great if you want varied work, chances to lead small crews, and to build deeper skills in power distribution, controls, and automation.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$29.69/hour flat-rate (performance-based)
Hands-on role doing maintenance, inspections, tire work, and basic repairs with training from senior techs. Day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses for each passed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—employers here are hiring fast and often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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