🏘️ Charleston Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Charleston’s growth isn’t slowing down, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, build, and manage properties and infrastructure. Here are several solid roles if you like shaping how our city grows.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Location: Charleston, SC (Southeast territory)

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000

Type: Full-time

This senior role leads site selection and lease negotiations for 20–25 new Burlington stores a year across MD, VA, DC, NC, and SC. Good fit if you have 7+ years in retail real estate, love deal-making, and want a big say in where new stores open.

Employer: General Services Corporation (GSC)

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll run all operations for a large (400+ unit) market-rate apartment community, leading leasing and maintenance teams, budgets, and resident satisfaction. Great for experienced property managers who enjoy resident-first service and want strong benefits and rental discounts.

Employer: Blood Hound Underground Utility Locators (USIC division)

Location: Charleston, SC

Salary: $25–$29/hour + bonuses

+ bonuses Type: Full-time

Field role using advanced locating tech and ground-penetrating radar to find and mark underground utilities. Ideal if you have 2+ years locating experience, like working outdoors, and want overtime, bonuses, a company vehicle, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.