🧑‍💼 Charleston HR Jobs with Multiple Roles & $80K+ Potential

Charleston’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level recruiting to senior benefits strategy. If you like people, numbers, or both, there’s something here to grow your career.

Employer: Voya Financial

Voya Financial Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area (hybrid/remote details on listing)

(hybrid/remote details on listing) Salary: $89,170 – $148,650 base + incentive opportunities

base + incentive opportunities Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a click: Senior role owning 401(k), pension, and other retirement plans for a large public company. Heavy on analytics, vendor management, compliance (ERISA/IRS/DOL) and cross-team projects, plus strong benefits like 401(k) match, employer-paid retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Location: 100 Coastal Dr. Suite 200, Charleston, SC 29492

Salary: Base $45,000 + $2,500 sign-on bonus + uncapped bonuses (1st year average $65,517 )

+ + (1st year average ) Type: Full-time, 100% in-office

Why it’s worth a click: No recruiting experience needed and paid training is built in. You’ll run the full recruiting cycle for sales roles, with clear promotion paths, access to leadership, and a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Location: 100 Coastal Dr. Suite 200, Charleston, SC 29492

Salary: Base $50,000 + $2,500 sign-on bonus + uncapped bonuses (1st year average $65,517 )

+ + (1st year average ) Type: Full-time, 100% in-office

Why it’s worth a click: Great if you already have 1+ year of full-cycle recruiting and want to level up. You’ll recruit sales talent nationwide, work closely with hiring managers, and tap into a structured leadership track with strong benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can always use the interview practice and make connections.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.