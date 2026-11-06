📣 Charleston, SC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Charleston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in logistics, healthcare, and hospitality. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: Cowboy's Logistics

Cowboy's Logistics Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about finding new freight customers, building relationships, and managing a sales pipeline for a fast-paced trucking and logistics company. Good fit if you’re competitive, love outreach (calls, networking), and want to break into or grow in transportation/supply chain sales.

Employer: Blood Cancer United

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, temporary (9-month assignment, ~30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns that help fund blood cancer research and patient support. You’ll handle event logistics, volunteer coordination, and data/CRM work—great if you want mission-driven work and experience in events and nonprofit fundraising.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Charleston, SC (remote / hybrid / onsite per role listing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected range $142,900 – $266,000/year (USD)

Lead business development for a global incident response practice, working with cyber insurers, law firms, brokers, and other partners. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in cyber/IR sales or BD who can own a pipeline, travel (up to 50%), and manage strategic partner relationships.

Employer: The Bill Lampe Group Inc.

Location: Charleston, SC (100% remote options, U.S. only)

Type: Full-time, commission-only

Salary: 100% commission, no income cap

Sell life insurance to warm leads who’ve requested info, with training, mentorship, and licensing help provided. Best for self-motivated sales pros who want flexible hours and performance-based pay instead of a set salary.

Employer: The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company

Location: Daniel Island / Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with local clients on life insurance and other financial products as part of a Fortune 500® financial group. Comes with corporate benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, and a defined benefit pension plan, plus training if you’re newer to financial services.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Manage business insurance clients day-to-day—policy changes, billing questions, and risk management support—while helping drive account growth. Requires 3+ years in Business Insurance and a Property & Casualty license (or ability to get one within 90 days).

Employer: Marriott International – Charleston Marriott

Location: Charleston, SC (on-site)

Type: Full-time, non-management

Salary: About $21/hour

Coordinate group room blocks, VIP reservations, and pre-arrival details while supporting the Sales & Events team. Good fit if you have 2+ years in reservations/front office, strong Excel/Marriott systems skills, and want hotel discounts plus full benefits.

Employer: BHC (Beemok Hospitality Collection)

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the operations hub for a hospitality marketing team—running project management tools, building monthly reports, updating websites and event listings, and keeping calendars and workflows on track. Great for detail-oriented folks with 2+ years in marketing/project coordination and comfort with tools like Monday.com, Figma, and CMS platforms.

Employer: KabaFusion

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive Chronic and IVIG referral growth in a defined territory by building relationships with clinics, physicians, and payors. This is a healthcare sales/BD role with competitive pay, benefits starting day 1, 401(k) with 4% match, and strong perks—ideal if you have infusion or healthcare sales experience.

Employer: Vital Care of Charleston

Location: Charleston, SC 29416 (hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support the field sales team in a fast-paced healthcare setting by tracking referrals, working in Excel/CRM/EMR systems, and coordinating between sales and pharmacy/clinical operations. Good for someone with 2+ years relevant experience, strong medical terminology, and an interest in healthcare sales operations.

If one of these roles feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charleston employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.