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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Charleston This Week
Charleston neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now, from garden dirt to furniture. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or yard on a budget, these local freebies might be just what you need.
Free Dirt for Pickup
Item: Free dirt for pickup
Use: Great for landscaping or gardening projects
Condition: Not specified, but offered as fill/yard dirt
Location: Grand Oaks Plantation, Charleston, SC (exact pickup spot shared by poster on Nextdoor)
Source: Nextdoor (Garden category)
If you’re filling low spots, building beds, or working on your yard, this free dirt could save you a lot of money. Bring your own containers, shovels, and a vehicle that can handle the load.
Free Dresser – Curb Alert
Item: 6-drawer dresser
Type: Free curb alert item
Condition: Not described, assume used
Location: Meridian Place, Charleston, SC – at 1651 Dexter Lane
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture category)
A free 6-drawer dresser is out at the curb and ready for pickup. Good for a bedroom, guest room, or extra storage in a garage or craft space. Since it’s a curb alert, it’s first come, first served—no need to knock.
10 White Buckets, 6 Gallon, With Lids
Item: 10 white buckets, 6-gallon size, each with lids
Condition: Described as clean
Location: James Island – Heidels Way, East Riverland Terrace, Charleston, SC (curb alert)
Source: Nextdoor (Other category)
These clean 6-gallon buckets with lids are great for storage, gardening, hauling materials, or DIY projects. They’re set out as a curb alert on Heidels Way, so you can just drive by and grab what you need while they last.
Gray Upholstered Sofa – Free
Item: Gray upholstered sofa with studded armrests
Condition: Fairly good condition, free to a good home
Location: Nelliefield Plantation, Wando, SC
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture category)
This comfortable gray sofa has decorative studs along the arms and is looking for a new home. A nice option if you’re furnishing a living room or den on a budget. You’ll need to bring help and a vehicle large enough to move it.
Bamboo Full-Size Mattress, 10" Depth
Item: Full-size bamboo mattress, 10" depth
Feel: Medium firm
Condition: Described as very clean
Note: Needs a platform for support (no box spring mentioned)
Location: Riverfront, Charleston, SC
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture category)
A medium firm, very clean bamboo mattress could be perfect for a guest room, teen room, or upgrade from an older mattress. Make sure you have a full-size bed frame or platform ready, as the poster notes it needs proper support.
Free items in Charleston tend to go quickly, especially curb alerts and furniture. If something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster or head over soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.