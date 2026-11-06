🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Charleston This Week

Charleston neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now, from garden dirt to furniture. If you’re looking to spruce up your home or yard on a budget, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Free dirt for pickup

Use: Great for landscaping or gardening projects

Condition: Not specified, but offered as fill/yard dirt

Location: Grand Oaks Plantation, Charleston, SC (exact pickup spot shared by poster on Nextdoor)

Source: Nextdoor (Garden category)

If you’re filling low spots, building beds, or working on your yard, this free dirt could save you a lot of money. Bring your own containers, shovels, and a vehicle that can handle the load.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 6-drawer dresser

Type: Free curb alert item

Condition: Not described, assume used

Location: Meridian Place, Charleston, SC – at 1651 Dexter Lane

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture category)

A free 6-drawer dresser is out at the curb and ready for pickup. Good for a bedroom, guest room, or extra storage in a garage or craft space. Since it’s a curb alert, it’s first come, first served—no need to knock.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 10 white buckets, 6-gallon size, each with lids

Condition: Described as clean

Location: James Island – Heidels Way, East Riverland Terrace, Charleston, SC (curb alert)

Source: Nextdoor (Other category)

These clean 6-gallon buckets with lids are great for storage, gardening, hauling materials, or DIY projects. They’re set out as a curb alert on Heidels Way, so you can just drive by and grab what you need while they last.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Gray upholstered sofa with studded armrests

Condition: Fairly good condition, free to a good home

Location: Nelliefield Plantation, Wando, SC

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture category)

This comfortable gray sofa has decorative studs along the arms and is looking for a new home. A nice option if you’re furnishing a living room or den on a budget. You’ll need to bring help and a vehicle large enough to move it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Full-size bamboo mattress, 10" depth

Feel: Medium firm

Condition: Described as very clean

Note: Needs a platform for support (no box spring mentioned)

Location: Riverfront, Charleston, SC

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture category)

A medium firm, very clean bamboo mattress could be perfect for a guest room, teen room, or upgrade from an older mattress. Make sure you have a full-size bed frame or platform ready, as the poster notes it needs proper support.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Charleston tend to go quickly, especially curb alerts and furniture. If something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster or head over soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.