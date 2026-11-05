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Charleston
💻 Charleston SC Tech Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $300K
7 days ago
Charleston’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from early-career devs to senior leaders. If you’re in IT, there’s a mix of hands-on engineering, data science, and management openings to explore.
University, Software Developer (Software Sustainment Engineer)
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Charleston, SC (onsite / hybrid per role needs)
- Salary: $53,000 – $108,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
This role focuses on maintaining and improving legacy enterprise systems—fixing bugs, enhancing features, and keeping apps secure. Great fit if you’re working toward a tech degree (by Winter 2026 or Summer 2027) and have experience with languages like Java, C/C++, Python, or JavaScript and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Commercial Post Quantum Cryptography Director
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Charleston, SC (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $162,800 – $303,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead and grow Booz Allen’s commercial Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) practice, setting standards and guiding large clients on quantum-safe security. Ideal for someone with 8+ years leading cryptography or secure comms teams, deep PQC/classical crypto knowledge, and comfort presenting to executives.
Data Scientist, Senior
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Salary: $99,000 – $225,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Work on high-impact data problems using machine learning, NLP, and advanced analytics across complex, data-rich environments. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years in data science and a TS/SCI clearance, ready to lead solutions and guide teams.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: Secur-Serv
- Location: Charleston, SC (field-based)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on IT hardware role supporting banks, schools, logistics, medical, and more—installing and repairing printers, PCs, servers, cash recyclers, and office equipment. Comes with a company car (personal use allowed), paid training, strong benefits, and some overnight travel (5–10%).
Software & Integration Engineer
- Employer: Omnisight
- Location: Charleston, SC (on-site)
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 per year
- Type: Full-time (early career, ~1–3 years)
Blend software development with customer-facing integration work on AI-powered traffic and safety tech (radar, computer vision, edge devices). Great for someone with C#/Python/JavaScript skills, basic networking, and interest in IoT, AI, and transportation; some field work and ~10% travel.
Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) Manager
- Employer: Insight Global (hiring for client)
- Location: Ladson, SC (Charleston area)
- Salary: $130,000 – $175,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Own and improve an IFS 10 ERP environment while planning a future move to IFS Cloud. Best for someone with 5+ years managing IT/technical projects, strong ERP production support experience, and comfort balancing daily troubleshooting with larger enterprise initiatives.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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