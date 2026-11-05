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🏗️ Charleston Engineering: Multiple High-Impact Roles Now Hiring
Charleston’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and building design. If you’re an engineer ready for your next step, these roles are worth a look.
Civil Engineer 2 – Facilities & Capital Projects
- Employer: Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC
- Location: Charleston, SC (Palmetto Commerce Pkwy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and design facility construction and maintenance projects for a major automotive manufacturer. You’ll handle proposals, cost estimates, structural and failure analysis, and support daily plant operations—great if you like seeing your designs turn into real-world upgrades on the shop floor.
Structural Engineer – Building Engineering Services
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join HDR’s Building Engineering Services team working on complex facilities, from high-performance data centers to commercial spaces. You’ll review structural documents, write specs, run calculations, and coordinate with other disciplines through design and construction.
Project Engineer 3 – Production Systems & Industrialization
- Employer: Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC
- Location: Charleston, SC (Palmetto Commerce Pkwy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex equipment and production-system projects from concept through handover in an automotive plant. This role is heavy on project leadership—supplier coordination, budgets, schedules, risk management, and making sure new lines hit safety, quality, and throughput targets.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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