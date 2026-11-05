🏗️ Charleston Engineering: Multiple High-Impact Roles Now Hiring

Charleston’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and building design. If you’re an engineer ready for your next step, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC

Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC Location: Charleston, SC (Palmetto Commerce Pkwy)

(Palmetto Commerce Pkwy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and design facility construction and maintenance projects for a major automotive manufacturer. You’ll handle proposals, cost estimates, structural and failure analysis, and support daily plant operations—great if you like seeing your designs turn into real-world upgrades on the shop floor.

Employer: HDR

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join HDR’s Building Engineering Services team working on complex facilities, from high-performance data centers to commercial spaces. You’ll review structural documents, write specs, run calculations, and coordinate with other disciplines through design and construction.

Employer: Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC

Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC Location: Charleston, SC (Palmetto Commerce Pkwy)

(Palmetto Commerce Pkwy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex equipment and production-system projects from concept through handover in an automotive plant. This role is heavy on project leadership—supplier coordination, budgets, schedules, risk management, and making sure new lines hit safety, quality, and throughput targets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.