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🌿 Charleston SC Agriculture & Animal Care Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Charleston is busy right now with hands-on animal care and environmental work. If you like being outside, working with animals, or protecting the environment, these openings are worth a look.
Senior Geologist
- Employer: Dunhill Staffing Systems
- Location: Charleston, South Carolina Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead geological and environmental consulting projects for industrial and manufacturing sites. You’ll handle site assessments, subsurface and groundwater investigations, remediation support, and regulatory reports, working closely with engineers, agencies, and clients. Great fit if you have 5+ years in geology/environmental consulting and want to own projects and advise on compliance.
Animal Care Technician (Dogs)
- Employer: Pet Helpers Adoption and Clinic
- Location: Charleston, SC (29412)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00–$18.00 per hour
Hands-on role caring for shelter dogs—feeding, medicating, cleaning kennels, exercising, and helping with adoptions. Work four 10-hour shifts (7:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., includes one weekend day) with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and more. Ideal if you’re active, can handle large dogs (60+ lbs), and want your work to directly help homeless animals.
Pet Sitter & Dog Walker – Downtown Charleston / West Ashley ($18.20/hr)
- Employer: Fetch! Pet Care of Greenville
- Location: Charleston, SC (Downtown, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Folly Beach & nearby ZIPs)
- Type: Part-time (W-2 employee)
- Salary: From $18.20 per hour
Flexible pet sitting and dog walking job where you visit pets in their homes for walks, drop-ins, feeding, and playtime. You’ll use a mobile app for updates and need holiday availability, reliable transportation, and comfort walking dogs 50+ lbs. Good option if you want active, flexible work and love being out and about with animals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have other roles posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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