🤝 Charleston SC Community & Social Service Jobs – Multiple Roles

Charleston has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from kids in after-school programs to seniors and adults with disabilities.

Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Roper St. Francis Healthcare Location: Charleston, SC (Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital / community-based)

(Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital / community-based) Type: Full-time (healthcare system role)

Full-time (healthcare system role) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be a key link between underserved neighbors and health/social services, doing outreach, advocacy, and care coordination for seniors. This role is great if you have CHW certification, at least 1 year as a Community Health Worker, and want strong benefits like 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: St. Andrew's Parks & Playground

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

(up to 29 hrs/week) Pay: $17.00 – $18.50/hour (based on experience and ability to drive agency vehicles)

Help kids ages 5–12 with games, crafts, sports, and homework in a fun, active setting. Perfect for high school/college students or future teachers, with weekday after-school hours and longer day camp hours on school breaks, plus fitness membership and program discounts.

Employer: Mentor Community Services, a Sevita company

Location: Charleston, SC 29414 (Edgewood Home)

Type: Part-time , all shifts (7–3, 3–11, 11–7)

, all shifts (7–3, 3–11, 11–7) Pay: $15.81/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, health goals, and community activities. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, a valid SC driver’s license, and want paid training, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.