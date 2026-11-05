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🤝 Charleston SC Community & Social Service Jobs – Multiple Roles
Charleston has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from kids in after-school programs to seniors and adults with disabilities.
Senior Community Health Worker – Senior Services
- Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare
- Location: Charleston, SC (Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital / community-based)
- Type: Full-time (healthcare system role)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be a key link between underserved neighbors and health/social services, doing outreach, advocacy, and care coordination for seniors. This role is great if you have CHW certification, at least 1 year as a Community Health Worker, and want strong benefits like 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, and tuition assistance.
After School / Day Camp Counselor – Part Time
- Employer: St. Andrew's Parks & Playground
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.50/hour (based on experience and ability to drive agency vehicles)
Help kids ages 5–12 with games, crafts, sports, and homework in a fun, active setting. Perfect for high school/college students or future teachers, with weekday after-school hours and longer day camp hours on school breaks, plus fitness membership and program discounts.
Caregiver (Direct Support Professional) – Part Time
- Employer: Mentor Community Services, a Sevita company
- Location: Charleston, SC 29414 (Edgewood Home)
- Type: Part-time, all shifts (7–3, 3–11, 11–7)
- Pay: $15.81/hour
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, health goals, and community activities. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, a valid SC driver’s license, and want paid training, PTO, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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