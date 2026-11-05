🎓 Charleston Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & $70K+ Roles

Charleston’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to college and nursing programs. Here are several solid roles if you love helping students learn and grow.

Employer: Cainhoy Children's Academy

Cainhoy Children's Academy Location: Charleston, SC (Cainhoy/Point Hope near Daniel Island)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Private, family-owned preschool looking for a warm, reliable teacher to care for and teach infants and toddlers. You’ll help little ones hit milestones, keep the classroom safe and clean, and work closely with families.

Perks: Employee discount, health insurance, paid time off, flexible schedule, and professional development. Requires at least 6 months in a licensed childcare center and ability to lift 40 lbs.

Employer: College of Charleston / South Carolina State Library listing

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty

Full-time, Salary: $70,000 – $74,000 per year

Faculty librarian role focused on student success, retention, and graduation through creative library instruction and outreach. You’ll design and teach credit-bearing and point-of-need instruction, especially for first-year, transfer, and other at-promise students.

Requirements: Graduate degree in Library & Information Science (ALA-accredited), strong teaching and public service focus, and interest in student engagement. Review of applications begins after December 1, 2026 via the College of Charleston jobs site.

Employer: The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina

Location: Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 9-month faculty (two positions)

Full-time, Pay: $75,000 – $85,000 per year

The Citadel’s Swain Department of Nursing is hiring two instructors: one focused on pediatrics and one on medical-surgical nursing, starting Fall 2027 (earlier start possible for pediatrics). You’ll teach in classroom and clinical settings, mentor BSN students, and support their readiness for practice.

Requirements: Master’s in Nursing, active or eligible SC RN license, and specialty experience (at least two years in peds or med-surg). Strong benefits package including health, dental, vision, retirement, parental leave, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Charleston schools and colleges are growing, and roles like these tend to open often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.